As Sheridan County School District 1 prepares for our new school year, we look back at what we were able to accomplish last year despite having to navigate a pandemic. That gives us hope that as we enter the 2021-22 school year, we will again overcome the challenges faced by our schools, businesses and communities.
We all wanted COVID-19 to be a thing of the past, but we’re not there yet. So we will take the lessons of last year and build upon them to offer an educational experience that our community has come to expect.
We were very pleased last year that there was relatively few cases of the spread of the virus within our schools. Most of the spread occurred outside of school, so we know that our efforts last year helped keep the case numbers low.
The No. 1 question we field is, “Will kids have to wear masks?” There is a lot of conflicting information out there from reputable sources, so we rely on the expert consultation of our Sheridan County Public Health officers as we answer that question. At this time, we will be recommending, but not requiring, mask usage in our schools and on our buses.
Because the quarantine and isolation requirements are similar to last year, with greater flexibility awarded those that are vaccinated, we will continue to monitor the proximity of our student body so when someone contracts COVID, we can limit the number of students and staff affected. We will be ready to pivot as the need arises, and we look forward to a day when we no longer have to discuss this pandemic.
For parents, it is important to know there are a couple of options should you be uncomfortable with sending your child on a school bus or to school. Parents are welcome to transport their child to school in their own vehicles, as some did last year. This helped reduce the number of students on our buses and allowed kids to be spread out more. For activities, parents will be able to prearrange alternate transportation to and from events, thus allowing their kids to compete without traveling on the bus.
As far as attending school, if they are uncomfortable sending their child to school, we have our Cowboy State Virtual Academy. This is a 100% online program that students may enroll in and earn credit. It is taught by Wyoming certified CSVA teachers hired by the district. If parents choose this option, they should contact their school principal and request information on how to enroll in the CSVA program.
Last year I used the word unprecedented when describing what we were facing. This year, I am going to use the word optimistic. I am optimistic that we will have a great school year. I’m optimistic that we’ll continue with in class schooling all year long. And I’m optimistic that our kids, as a result of having lived through this challenging time, will be better prepared for the ups and downs they will face in their lifetime. Optimism is a choice, and I encourage all of us to choose it.