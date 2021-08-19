Did you know that Wyoming went “dry” even before national prohibition began in January 1920?
In the years leading up to prohibition, Sheridan was quite the wide-open town. Alcohol was such a problem that in June 1909, the Sheridan Ministerial Association, along with 67 other area citizens, filed a protest with Sheridan’s city council. The protest was against granting two more saloon licenses in Sheridan’s Red-Light District, which was on Grinnell Avenue adjacent to Main Street.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Army was having difficulties with soldiers from nearby Fort Mackenzie getting in trouble in Sheridan’s bars and brothels. The U.S. Secretary of War authorized Congress to do what they “deemed necessary to suppress and prevent keeping or setting up houses of ill fame, brothels or bawdy houses within [five miles] of any military camp, station, fort, post, cantonment, training or mobilization place.” Brothels were one thing, but bars were another.
In fact, a July 26, 1917, Sheridan Enterprise newspaper article reported it had received so many phone calls about whether the order applied to drinking establishments that it “made an inquiry by wire, and has been informed “No saloons are to be established within five miles of any fort or military camp [... and] the saloons of Sheridan will, therefore, not be disturbed, so long as the troops are kept at Fort Mackenzie.”
These stories demonstrate what was happening throughout the nation as a whole: some were clearly in favor of alcohol while others saw it as an evil that needed to be stopped.
By the late 1910s, Wyoming was one of the few western states that hadn’t gone dry. In 1916, voters in Montana, Colorado, South Dakota, Idaho, Oregon and Washington all voted for state prohibition. In 1917, Utah and New Mexico followed suit, as did Nevada in 1918.
When Sheridan resident John B. Kendrick became governor of Wyoming in 1914, ladies from the Women’s Christian Temperance Union began writing to ask him to get legislation started for Wyoming. In a July 1916 reply to one such letter, Kendrick states, “It is hardly necessary for me to explain to you that I am in sympathy with this movement as I have gone on record to that effect more than once in a public way. I am for prohibition, State, National or both.” In 1917, the Wyoming Legislature, at Kendrick’s encouragement, passed a bill allowing voters to decide the issue of prohibition. The bill passed and statewide prohibition was voted on by the people of Wyoming in the fall of 1918; legislation was passed in February 1919; and the law took effect June 30, 1919, making Wyoming a dry state six months before the 18th Amendment, which made it illegal to manufacture, transport, and sell alcohol, took effect.
However, history has taught us that the movement to prohibit alcohol did not work as intended, and in 1933 the 21st Amendment (which repealed the 18th Amendment) was ratified.
National prohibition, and with it Wyoming’s statewide prohibition, ended for good.