When I began work at Sheridan Travel and Tourism in the summer of 2015, I was tasked with developing a five-year strategic plan to guide our organization into a new era.
An era where we would be responsible not only for marketing and promoting our community, but one where we would actively engage with the community on a whole new level. Where we would take a lead role in representing Sheridan regionally, nationally and internationally.
When I was hired on, I made it clear that I was not interested in a passive role — that I intended to do more than buy ad space in magazines and create brochures to hand out at hotels. I saw the limitless potential in our community, and so I crafted a plan that would allow for us to launch innovative new programs and products that could benefit our community, like our film and digital production office, media library, Rolls-Royce media events, the WYO Winter Rodeo, The Backyard, Forever West and much more.
My strategic plan was adopted by the Board of County Commissioners of STT in early 2016 and it is set to expire at the end of 2021. We have enjoyed some great successes, overcome some challenges and plan to continue working on innovative solutions to grow our industry in a healthy, sustainable manner. As we move forward, my team and our board want to do a deeper dive as we develop our next plan. I have always said that our work must remain consistent with our community’s values and that we must never lose focus of our core strengths — history, heritage and western culture. To that, I am inviting you to assist our team as we enter this exciting time.
Sheridan County Travel and Tourism has engaged the services of Young Strategies, Inc. to develop a new strategic plan for our local travel and tourism industry. One of the keys to drafting a dynamic strategic plan is understanding the strengths and weaknesses in our local industry. Young Strategies has been a partner of the Wyoming Office of Tourism for many years, and has helped develop plans for organizations across the state.
The first step in this development is to complete a detailed survey about Sheridan County’s tourism assets and visitor experiences. The survey is designed as a comprehensive measurement of our destination and helps us benchmark off other destinations, and your participation will be crucial in helping us plan for the future. Armed with this community input, our staff and board will drill down deep into what works, what doesn’t, what and where we can improve upon and so on. This will help us in creating a new strategy as we look to remain dynamic and impactful over the next five years — and many years to come.
It truly has been a privilege to represent our community over the last half decade, and I am excited about the journey ahead. If you would like to participate in the survey, please send me an email at shawn@sheridanwyoming.org.