The trademark blue corduroy jacket is something many people recognize across Sheridan County. However, do you know all that is happening within Wyoming FFA?
Today, Wyoming FFA has 58 FFA chapters with 3,634 FFA members being taught by 62 agriculture education teachers. Our students have over 2,500 Supervised Agriculture Experience (SAE) projects in Wyoming with a total income of $2.4 million in the state. This creates an economic impact of $3.6 million.
The opportunities provided for FFA students are vast. Within the state, multiple leadership conferences and camps happen throughout the year, career exposure and training happen daily within the classroom along with innovative educational opportunities. Last fall, we saw over 775 students attend our fall leadership conference. Each April, over 1,000 students get the chance to attend the Wyoming FFA Convention and gain real-life skills through participating in Career Development Events (CDE) and Leadership Development Events (LDE), agriscience fair, individual proficiency awards and much more.
Behind all these amazing students, teachers and associations is the Wyoming FFA Foundation. Started in 1958 as a private foundation, the Wyoming FFA Foundation works to support all areas of Wyoming FFA. Our mission is simple, support Wyoming FFA to ensure the program’s ability to continue making a positive difference in students’ lives by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
Each year, the Wyoming FFA Foundation awards over $18,000 in college scholarships, $30,000 in travel funds to the National FFA Convention, $20,000 in professional development and classroom support, and this is just the tip of the iceberg. Our goals are to support the agriculture and FFA programs in ways the schools may not be able.
Made up of up to 12 board members from around the state of Wyoming, our foundation works tirelessly to ensure no student misses out on an activity due to lack of funds. From an FFA jacket to supporting a student’s SAE project, we want to be a part of it. Despite challenges in 2020 and 2021 showed resilience in our teachers and students and donors. 2022 is going to look even better.
If you’d like to learn more about the work of the Wyoming FFA foundation or how you could support, see wyoffafoundation.com or email me at oaklee@wyoffafoundation.com. The impact of that blue corduroy is long lasting, and I’d love to tell you more about it.