Have you ever watched someone do something exceptionally difficult and make it look easy? I have. A climber dancing up an overhanging rock face on razor thin edges for their fingers and toes. A snowmobiler so proficient with their machine that it more closely resembles a ballet than a motorsport. Heck, I’m even in awe when I get the grocery store clerk who has all of the produce codes memorized. Witnessing excellence is a privilege, yet we don’t always give these masterful individuals the credit they deserve.
Recently my husband decided he would cut down a tree on our property for an upcoming home addition instead of paying someone to do it. His logic was, “For the same price as the tree removal service, we can do it ourselves and end up with a couple of chainsaws.” Like most of his crazy ideas I said, “OK, if you’re up for it.”
The entirety of his arborist training came from watching YouTube videos and a friend with experience who advised, “It’s certainly not a beginner job.” This was precisely the motivation he needed to buy a chainsaw and get started.
At one point he asked if I could hold a long rope tied to one of the limbs while he cut at the angle that he “thought” would allow it to miss the two houses on either side as it plummeted to the ground (which thankfully, it did). While I was incredibly impressed by my husband’s initiative and commitment to figure out this complex endeavor, I can’t really say any part of the project looked easy (sorry, honey!).
That’s the thing about being a beginner, it doesn’t really look — or feel — easy. If you’ve ever tried to learn a new sport or skill, it can be incredibly frustrating to compare your experience to that of the experts around you (this is especially true of sports like climbing, swimming, snow skiing, horseback riding and...well...just about all of our favorite Wyoming pastimes, I suppose).
When we do have the good fortune of watching someone who has achieved mastery in an area, there can be a tendency to dismiss their abilities as “raw talent” or “being a natural.” It almost feels unfair that it looks so easy for them and feels so hard for us. My theory is we start believing just because something looks easy, it is easy.
In college I had the privilege of sharing a track and weightroom with Bryan Clay, who would go on to become an Olympic gold medalist in the decathlon. When Clay took the gold medal in 2008 he won by the largest margin of victory in 36 years. It almost looked too easy for him. But behind that victory stood approximately 2,496 intentional and exhausting workouts, and that’s only counting the four years between his silver medal in 2004 and his gold in 2008.
Sure, Clay had a fair amount of talent and athleticism. But he also ran interval workouts until he threw up week after week. He put in the painstaking work of perfecting thousands of tiny movements that made him a master of all 10 events in the decathlon. I even watched him battle the demons of doubt and injury every athlete at an elite level faces. Suffice to say, it was not easy.
Well-known writer Maya Angelou shares a similar message in support of the comment, “Easy reading is damn hard writing.” Angelou says, “I try to pull language into such a sharpness that it jumps off the page. It must look easy, but it takes me forever to get it to look easy. Of course there are those critics — New York Critics as a rule — who say ‘Well, Maya Angelou has a new book out and of course it’s good, but then she’s a natural writer.’ Those are the ones I want to grab by the throat and wrestle to the floor because it takes me forever to get it to sing. I work at the language.”
That’s the thing. Being an expert at anything takes a lot of hard work. Making it look easy takes even more hard work. So next time you see someone do something difficult with ease, take a moment to truly savor their mastery. If you are so inclined, share praise for not only their performance, but also the effort and sacrifices they made along the way. Because whether it is on the track, with a snowmobile, or simply knowing an impressive number of produce codes, mastery is truly something to behold.