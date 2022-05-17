When discussing water safety, drowning prevention should be part of the conversation as well. Drowning is the second leading cause of accidental death in the U.S. among children 14 and younger and the leading cause of death in children under the age of 5, according to the American Institute of Preventative Medicine.
Recent statistics released by Total Aquatic Programming, LLC show in April 2022 the total number of drowning deaths ages 0-100 in the U.S. totaled 130. Sixteen of the drownings happened to those 4 and younger. Fortunately, no drownings were recorded in Wyoming.
National statistics on drowning found those at highest risk for drowning injuries are infants, toddlers and adolescent boys. Infants and toddlers younger than 4 years of age represent 40% to 50% of all submersion injuries; boys between 10 and 18 years of age account for 15% to 20%. Child drowning is often a silent death. There is no splashing to alert anyone a child is in trouble. Children simply slip and disappear under the water.
Statistics also show 98% of drowning and near-drowning incidents occur in freshwater. Half of these incidents occur in private swimming pools, and more than 75% of incidents occur at home, such as in bathtubs. Abuse and neglect are highly associated with drowning injuries and deaths among infants and toddlers. These injuries are often intentionally inflicted on children by parents or caregivers. Among adolescents, much of the behavior, which leads to drowning accidents, involves substance abuse.
A troubling aspect of these and other drowning statistics is the majority of these accidents were preventable. Education of simple criteria regarding water safety is an extremely effective tool for preventing water related accidents. Safety awareness is a critical component of swimming, especially when swimming is the fourth most popular activity in the U.S., according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Wyoming does not have the amount of shoreline, water parks and public swimming venues available compared to most states. Wyoming does have its share of natural water venues in rural settings open to public use. All Wyoming counties have at least 98.75% of defined rural land. These natural aquatic backdrops, unique to Wyoming, warrant discussion from a rural aquatic safety viewpoint.
Farm, ranch hazards
With increasing numbers of people visiting and relocating to rural areas, education about the hazards of regional waterways is not to be overlooked. While dams are a predominant location at which farm and ranch drownings occur, fatalities can occur across a range of sites, including rivers, creeks, lakes, ponds, irrigation channels, cattle troughs, dips and ditches. Unintentional drowning death rates, on a national scale, among children were highest in rural counties compared with urban counties from 1999 through 2019.
Prevention of drownings in rural locations requires consideration of the surrounding environment. Augmented with special provisions to reduce the range of drowning hazards associated with such locations. The provision of adequate barriers around rural water settings can be problematic. It is neither feasible nor reasonable to fence and maintain vast perimeters.
Just like suburban swimming pools, the arrangement of barriers and supervision of play can factor an integral role in preventing drownings in a rural aquatic setting. Unique rural water hazards present an unrecognized drowning risk to children on rural properties. This risk is either restricted or eliminated.
Children can be drawn to objects containing water such as water tanks, wells and cattle troughs that require meshing or secured lids. Unused cattle dips, post holes or ditches need to be filled in. Water storage, such as wells and tanks, should be securely covered.
Mountain stream
hazards
On the surface, mountain streams can seem calm and shallow. However, they can display mercurial whitewater personalities depending on the stream’s geologic makeup. Even the most experienced have become victims to deceptively strong currents, cold water temperatures and unexpected changes in depth. The importance of understanding river safety cannot be minimized.
Strainers or sweepers — trees that have fallen into streams with extended branches — act like a sieve, keeping people, boats and gear from passing through. One can experience a pick up of momentum as you approach the hazard. There is the potential for the craft to roll, getting swept under the hazard, which could find you trapped or pinned underwater.
Awareness of water conditions and currents in a river is a prudent practice. In as little as 6 inches of water, there can be currents strong enough to knock you off your feet and sweep you downstream. In late spring and early summer, water levels can fluctuate without notice from heavy rain or snow melting from nearby mountains. Underestimating the power of currents and overestimating your swimming abilities can result in unfortunate outcomes.
It’s proactive knowing the different types of currents and understanding where they will take you if you plan to recreate in, on or around rivers and streams. Water levels change currents. Low levels reduce the flow of water, leading to slower currents. High levels, like those occurring after snow melt or during flooding, can turn a calm river or stream into raging water rapids.
The potential danger with early season mountain stream runoff is the cold water shock when considering taking a swim. In the first plunge, experts say the body can be shocked and will cause the person to inhale as they go underwater. Due to involuntary gasping reflexes, the individual may not be able to regain their breath and will potentially drown. In other cases, the shock may cause a heart attack.
At the end of the day, supervision without distraction linked with active adult vigilance can go a long way assisting in the prevention of any child drowning tragedy.