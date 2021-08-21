You’re busy. You may have a full-time job, children at home or are the caregiver for an elderly parent. Considering going to college can feel overwhelming; trying to fit one more thing into an already full schedule. But don’t let that stop you. Education can lead to higher wages, personal fulfillment and a better quality of life for you and your family.
The challenges we’ve faced over the last year and a half have caused many of us to reevaluate how we live, work and our priorities. Education is a powerful instrument of change, and community colleges are unique in their ability to meet students where they are.
Your community college is here to help you take the next step in your educational journey, whether you are looking to gain new skills, finish a degree you started, earn a new degree or get your High School Equivalency Certificate (GED).
Sheridan College’s small size allow us to work with students one-on-one to create individualized education plans. We may be able to grant you college credit for experience on the job as well as apply credits you may have earned years ago.
If you are a veteran, we have services to assist you in navigating your benefits that make going to college easier.
Our friendly and knowledgeable financial aid experts and enrollment counselors work with you to understand your needs and help you overcome common barriers such as cost, family demands, and a busy schedule.
To create the opportunity for more flexible schedules, we have expanded our online, evening, and hybrid or “self-paced” courses. All of our students have access to technology training and Academic Support Services, including HelpZone, math and writing centers, library services, tutoring and more.
Let us show you how college can fit into your busy life. We’re here to help plan your path. Come see us today.