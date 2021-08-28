I’m just going to put it right out there. Partially because many people don’t, won’t or can’t, and partially because you’ve already learned all sorts of things about me as a regular reader of this column. You already know that I’m an eternal optimist, somewhat scattered, easily distracted, tardy at times, enthusiastic and in constant motion.
What you may not know, or suspect, is that I am an evangelical user of antidepressants. When I say evangelical, I mean they made a huge difference in my life and outlook and I’ve seen them do the same for so many other people. Thus, I have strongly encouraged some friends and family who are struggling to give them a try.
Their reactions have varied from, “I have nothing to be sad about. I know I’m crying a lot but I’m fine. I don’t need to take drugs to feel better,” to “I’m toughing it out. Antidepressants are a crutch. I just need to get over it.”
Is this you? Someone you know?
If you had a constant pain somewhere from your neck down, given the resources, you’d have it examined. And if there was something you could do to make it go away or make it bearable, you’d probably do it or take it. Why can’t people treat their brains the way they treat the rest of their bodies?
Mental health is one of the most stigmatized subjects for Americans. Wyomingites have an even more fraught relationship with mental health issues. The cowboy mentality demands that you pick yourself up by your bootstraps, shake it off, and move along. There is no time or space for sadness, anxiety, unreasonable anger, despair, or hopelessness. You name it, if it’s a negative emotion or it appears to be lasting too long, you need to figure it out on your own and fix it. Immediately.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 27.2% of Wyomingites reported anxiety or depression this past spring and 17.6% of adolescents reported a major depressive episode during 2018-19.
Stigma, embarrassment, limited mental health care professionals, lack of funds, etc. are some of the barriers to mental health treatment and care. It’s a huge challenge but if any community can make a difference, it’s ours in Sheridan County.
The Center for a Vital Community is hosting our fourth set of Study Circles in the fall, this time on mental health. Everyone is invited to take part in any or hopefully all of it.
Study Circles are a process for public dialogue and community change. The process begins by inviting people from all parts of the community to work on an issue of shared concern.
Next, many small facilitated groups meet simultaneously across the county. They consider the issue from many perspectives and explore possible solutions.
Then, moving to action, people connect the ideas from the dialogue to outcomes that range from changes in an individual’s attitudes, behaviors, and beliefs, to new projects and collaborations, and institutional and policy change.
Study Circles will be held at a variety of times and days for the convenience of participants
8-12 people will be in each Circle coming from different parts of the community
Groups will meet for five, two-hour sessions
Two facilitators will lead each group
We’ll begin with the kickoff where we lay the foundation for the conversations. That’s Wednesday, September 29, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Sue Henry Auditorium at Sheridan High School.
The next week, we start Study Circles and they’ll run October 4-November 5. A full schedule will be available at sheridancvc.org and you don’t need to sign up in advance to attend.
Then we bring the best ideas forward to put it all together at the Action Forum in mid-November.
Mental health issues affect nearly everyone and if you think you’re immune, my guess is you just haven’t asked your friends and family how they’re feeling. Or they’re too ashamed to admit they’re struggling.
Please participate in the Study Circles on Mental Health. Your input and experiences will be invaluable to improving the mental health outcomes of Sheridan County. Please call us at the CVC with questions or to be involved – 307-675-0831.