When I purchased an older property in Sheridan a few years ago, I inherited some showy milkweed (Asclepias speciosa). This is the most widespread milkweed in the western United States.
It appeared in a sunny location by the house foundation where the downspout drained out. That bed had been slightly amended and the milkweed grew into a nice stand 5 feet high by midsummer. The floral display was beautiful and it attracted a multitude of flying beneficial insects including honey bees, native bees, bee flies, butterflies and, occasionally, lady beetles.
Milkweed is the sole host plant for the monarch caterpillar. That means it is the only plant on which the female monarch lays eggs and the caterpillars are able to consume. This is a survival strategy for the species. The alkaloid in the milky sap of the mature plant is distasteful or toxic to many species including most mammals. The Native Americans did consume young shoots and leaves, flowers and roots, according to the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.
The caterpillars do have a few formidable predators. In fact, “only 5-10% of monarchs make it from egg to adulthood.” It was discovered last year by a University of Kentucky entomologist that European paper wasps prey on monarch caterpillars. Spiders also prey on the caterpillars. Birds will not consume the caterpillars but may try one before learning that it is unacceptable. Due primarily to habitat loss and pesticide/herbicide use, monarch populations have declined 50-80% depending on the region.
Here in Wyoming, we are on the western edge of the central flyway, which is a migratory route for birds and insects, including the monarch. A female can lay 200-300 eggs but will only lay one egg on the underside of leaves and seeks out a sizable stand of milkweed plants with healthy foliage to do so. Not “putting all her eggs in one basket” is another survival strategy.
It takes four to five generations of monarchs in one season to travel roundtrip from their starting point in the mountains of central Mexico to the North American/Canadian border. The fifth or last generation heads south from Wyoming early-to-mid September, traveling thousands of miles without mating or laying eggs to arrive at its destination in Mexico. There, she/he overwinters, mates and lays eggs to start the cycle all over again.
After having discovered a few monarch caterpillars on my milkweed last year (they were about ready to go into chrysalis), I decided to dedicate and expand that part of my foundation bed to the milkweed. It is rhizomatous and requires a location where it can spread. It can be easily propagated by rhizome cuttings. Propagating by seed requires cold stratification.
Other milkweed varieties such as swamp milkweed (Asclepias incarnata) may be more appropriate for a home garden with limited space. Showy milkweed can tolerate drier conditions but does better with ground moisture and full sun. The most common milkweed found in nurseries is butterfly weed (Asclepias tuberosa), which is native to the eastern states rather than here. At one time, there were approximately 12 milkweed species in Wyoming, but some have not been seen for several decades or are endemic to a limited area.
In spite of its reputation with some people, showy milkweed is a wonderful pollinator plant and quite attractive when appropriately sited and its cultural requirements are met.