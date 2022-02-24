Before the invention of social media, television and books, music played a vital role within society. Music has been part of the human experience for more than 30,000 years. It is considered a universal trait of human culture and the American home is no exception. Playing music was one way families entertained themselves. In the 1800s, some believed the piano to only be less important than the kitchen stove in the life of the family.
The piano was the first luxury item to reach the mass market, with 25,000 sold in the United States in 1867. Seventy percent of school-age children were being taught how to read music and an estimated half a million children were taking piano lessons. The instrument represented what was right and proper for the American family. Every unmarried young lady was expected to learn piano and play for guests and social events. It was considered of great importance that young women be able to entertain their future spouse and provide lessons to their children. With such emphasis placed on a large instrument, moving them west was a feat of determination. In the early days of Sheridan, pianos would have been brought in by wagon train, and later the railroad. Families and individuals ordered their sheet music from catalogs of composers they liked. John D. Loucks, one of Sheridan’s founding fathers, purchased a Decker Brothers piano for his family.
The Decker Brothers Piano Company operated a factory based out of New York City. The company opened in 1862 and quickly became known as a high-quality piano company. They held numerous patents for improvements on their pianos. One of the improvements they became known for allowed the piano to stay in tune longer and created a generally more durable instrument. Today, these pianos are good candidates for restoration because of the innovative techniques and high-quality construction the company used.
The Loucks piano has ivory keys and beautiful dark stained wood. They were probably living in Iowa at the time it was purchased, but the piano moved with them as they moved west. The Loucks’s daughter, Annie May Loucks Garbutt, born in 1871, inherited the piano. She attended boarding school in Iowa and learned how to play piano like most young women in her day. She married C.W. Garbutt, who owned a grocery in Sheridan. The couple had four sons and a daughter. The family lived near downtown Sheridan and Annie lived here for the rest of her life. Her son, Phillip, inherited the piano from his mother. The piano remained in the Garbutt family until it came to the Sheridan County Historical Society in the late 1980s. As of 2021, the piano is on display at the museum.
In 1877 Thomas Edison invented the phonograph, better known as the record player. The record player gained popularity on into the 1900s. Music was now even more accessible in the home. Some Sheridan residents undoubtedly had large collections of popular and classical music. For the first time, people could hear the song they wished, by the performer of their choice, any time they wanted.