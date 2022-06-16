In the spring of 1866 partners Pierre Cazeau and Henry Arrison traveled north along the Bozeman Trail in wagons, selling and trading goods to Native Americans, settlers and military. Cazeau was widely known as French Pete and he traveled with his wife, who was Ogalala Sioux, and their five children.
The store sold robes, hides, canned goods, tobacco, beads, cutlery and liquor. French Pete and his party were traveling north following the 18th infantry lead by Colonel H.B. Carrington, who aimed to establish Fort Phil Kearny on Piney Creek. However, the Sioux under Chief Red Cloud demanded the soldiers leave their hunting grounds.
French Pete had moved north of the army’s encampment on Piney Creek and on the evening of July 16, 1866, a group of Cheyenne had come to his camp to trade pleasantly following a meeting with Col. Carrington. However, a group of Sioux entered the camp upset about the increasing presence of the military and warned French Pete and the Cheyenne of further impending conflict. The Cheyenne left immediately to move their bands into the mountains and encouraged French Pete to do the same.
Early morning on July 17, 1866, a small party of Sioux infiltrated the army camp and ran off with approximately 75 horses and mules. Capt. Henry Haymond gave chase to the Indians and stolen livestock for about 12 miles to the north.
While returning from his unsuccessful pursuit of the livestock, about 6 miles from the army encampment on Piney Creek, Haymond discovered the looted wagons and the bodies of Cazeau, Arrison, William Doware, Moss (no first name given) and one unknown man dead with the wagons. A sixth man, John (or Joe) Donaldson, was lying dead along the road some 300 yards south. (The captain noted one of the men near the wagons was still alive but died shortly after their arrival).
The other men in French Pete’s party had joined with him on their way through Wyoming to the Montana gold fields. The men had been mutilated, the canvas on the wagons was badly torn and the goods and cattle that weren’t collected by the intruders were scattered around.
The bodies of French Pete, William, Moss and the unknown man were buried somewhere around present-day Banner, while the bodies of Henry and John were brought into the camp at Fort Phil Kearny for burial.
While plowing his field in April 1890, near the Old Banner schoolhouse, a Mr. Z. Burris discovered the remains of four men buried in a common grave. It is unknown if they were moved.
Pierre’s wife and five children escaped the attack and were found hiding in the bushes along the road trying to make it to the military camp. They were provided a safe escort back to camp. She confirmed the attack on their party was made by Sioux warriors. They stayed at the military post for nearly two months until one day she and her children were gone. In December 1891, four family members of French Pete’s filed an Indian Depredation claim for $13,680 in the U.S. Court of Claims.
These men killed during the French Pete attack were the first casualties of what is now known as Red Clouds War. Five months later Lt. Fetterman and his entire command were annihilated by the Sioux on a hill several miles north of Ft. Phil Kearny.