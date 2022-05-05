Sheridan College and the Wyoming National Guard have a unique opportunity to work together and expand their facilities, creating room for both to grow. The potential opportunity before us would allow the National Guard to locate a new 34,000-square-foot maintenance facility on 21 acres currently owned by the college on the east side of Interstate 90, and the college would eventually gain all the current land and buildings owned by the National Guard adjacent to Sheridan College on Coffeen Avenue. Planning and acting on such a long-term vision is challenging as it seems immediate issues and opportunities always gain priority.
This opportunity is rare and worthy of our diligent review and potential action. The Sheridan College Board of Trustees discussed this opportunity during its regular meeting in April. The catalyst for the discussion was the announcement that the entire 960th Brigade Support Battalion of the Wyoming National Guard would be relocated from Lovell to Sheridan, and a new facility built, which would service an estimated 80-plus vehicles.
I have heard from several community members on this topic, as it has been covered extensively in the media. I have heard all sides. And I have learned it has been a longstanding hope for many that such an opportunity would one day come that would result in the college making the current National Guard property part of its main campus.
This vision is certainly dependent, in part, upon finding a suitable location for the National Guard. And here we are today, with a potential solution.
What I asked our trustees to consider is a potential swap of 21 acres owned by the college for the current land the National Guard occupies.
No, it isn’t that simple.
The real challenge is, if such an agreement were to be signed, it would likely mean there would be a number of years, perhaps up to 25, where the National Guard’s activities would be divided between a new maintenance facility on the 21 acres across I-90 and the current office and training space on Coffeen Avenue. Only once the Guard, with dollars coming from the state and federal allocation process, is ready to build new office space on the 21 acres would the then-vacated space on Coffeen become the property of Sheridan College. The time delay relates back to a lengthy process for the National Guard to receive funding for construction projects.
While this vision has many potential positives, the single biggest drawback to the college today is that we would lose the ability to sell the 21 acres, estimated at $1.5 million. This resource has been identified as part of our dollar-for-dollar match from the state of Wyoming to renovate the building we own on Solutions Way to advance our career and technical education classes and programs. We would then be turning to our community for help to raise the $1.5 million in a different manner to complete the renovation.
The National Guard having space to grow is positive for Sheridan. I understand the expansion will bring jobs to Sheridan, and there are many other benefits to the Guard having room to expand even further. At the same time, Sheridan College would be able to fully realize the vision of incorporating a missing piece of its front door into its master facilities plan. Future college leaders and students will decide how to best utilize the space in service to students and community.
This opportunity may be once in a lifetime. If it doesn’t happen, the National Guard will have no choice but to build their new shop in the small field next to their current building, expanding their current footprint but with no additional room to grow.
As difficult as it is, I have and will continue to encourage our leadership to pursue this opportunity with diligence and vigor. We have a duty to plan for the future.
Even if the solution is not perfect, sometimes you have to take reasonable risks to create opportunities.