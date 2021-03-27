As we pass the year mark for COVID-19 in our country, I thought that there are some things that we need to consider as we strive to get back to “normal” and, more importantly, get to a healthy place for all in our community.
This year has been a hard one for most of us and we have stories of the hardship, loneliness and health issues that have affected our lives and those we love. We are not really good at accepting that we are part of the world ecosystem and as such are vulnerable to things like pandemics.
Fortunately, our scientists have been able to develop vaccinations — multiple types — that are effective at stopping this particular virus. We know the steps we need to take to prevent spread, masks and social distancing. But we are social and contrary creatures so we balk at being put in a position where these things are necessary. This has been a very hard year for many of us.
But I would like you to think of the things we have learned and that have happened because of what we were going through.
1. Flu cases are down dramatically this year. Yes, masks work for other viruses as well.
2. Our scientists will be able to more specifically target the flu virus with their vaccine for next fall because we have had fewer cases.
3. Scientists may be able to use the new mRNA technology to make a new vaccine for the flu that will be more effective than that which we already have.
4. We have learned that there are many jobs that can be done effectively from settings away from the office. This may benefit many who were unable to spend five days per week in an office or work setting.
5. We have reached out to people via Zoom and other video apps. These people may have been ones we thought we would talk to soon but kept putting it off.
6. Our air is cleaner because we are traveling less and using less polluting fuel. This is great for all of us but especially those with breathing issues.
7. I suspect that some of us have put aside grievances with others because we realize that we don’t know how things will turn out.
8. Depression and anxiety are on the rise creating a bigger need for understanding and for mental health care.
9. We have seen incredible ways that we share music, beauty, information and this sharing enriches our lives.
This is not to say that the toll of this past year has not been steep. But as we move forward, we need to think of the positives, the wonderful things we have learned and the things we need to address because of this experience.
There was a comic strip in The Press in which an older man was talking with his grandson. He talked about the heroes he had when he was young, Hopalong Cassidy, Roy Rogers, and the young boy asked him who his heroes are now. He replied, “Anyone who shows kindness and compassion to others." We can take this advice and apply it to our lives as we plow through this and into the future. It will make us all healthier and happier.
P.S.: Please get your vaccination and respect others in distancing and masking.