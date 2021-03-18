Nothing in moderation. 

Starting in late November and continuing into late spring, a Friday night at our house looks a little different than our neighbors. As most people wind down from a busy work week, my husband and I hastily load our snowmobiles and throw our riding gear and an overnight bag into the back of our diesel truck.
While this process takes at least an hour at the start of the season, the weekly rehearsal helps slim it down to only 20 minutes after the first handful of trips. We also ensure either of us can do the entire process alone in case one person is hung up at work. Once loaded, we either drive directly into the worst weather forecast and icy roads we can find or if the destination is less than three hours away, we may opt for a 5 a.m. wake up to get there in the morning.
We then ride our snowmobiles to complete exhaustion on both days of the weekend, sometimes with more adventure or mishap than we bargained. On Sunday evening, we load our sleds and gear back into the diesel truck and check the highway closures to make sure we can get home. If they aren’t open, we drive additional hours to go around or shuffle our plans as needed.
We typically get two reactions to this breakneck speed of enjoying our favorite winter hobby. The first is, “Wow, aren’t you lucky to spend every weekend outside doing something you love?” The second goes more like this: “Are you people insane?”
The answer to both is, “Absolutely.”
Here’s the thing, you can’t think about it too much. If you contemplate your energy levels on a Friday at 6 p.m., it will inevitably lead to placing a Domino’s pizza order and searching for a movie to stream. And if you take inventory of your emotional state upon arriving home at 9 p.m. on a Sunday, you will find yourself physically exhausted from riding, mentally fatigued from driving and realizing the laundry from the past month still hasn’t done itself.
Those are simply not the moments to take stock of your approach to life. Instead, you have to recognize the moments of pure joy found on the side of a mountain with a view of snow-covered peaks. Or, notice and appreciate the eight hours of driving spent engrossed in conversation with your spouse about each other’s lives and stories from the weekend.
Nothing in moderation, I say.
This same philosophy is why I signed up for a 70-mile cross-country mountain bike race my first year of owning a mountain bike. I finished that race near the end of the pack in a pouring rainstorm with a giant smile on my face. Two short years later, I stood on the podium in second place. I can assure you, this dramatic improvement wasn’t because of my natural born talent or unique physical abilities. My progression in mountain biking, snowmobiling and just about every activity I have ever done has come from an inability to do something “a little bit.” A lack of moderation in trying something new, failing and trying again inevitably leads to progress.
This is precisely why you need to have a predetermined routine or be committed to a training plan. It is the best way to keep excuses and fleeting thoughts of exhaustion from derailing you. If you are already committed to loading sleds and driving away on a Friday night, you will find the energy to do it. If you know you have to ride your bike 30 miles this week to be prepared for 40 miles next week, you won’t listen to the voices telling you to stay home when it is a little chilly (…or windy…or snowy…or anything other than perfect) outside.
If you’re still not sure, give it a trial run. Make an outlandish goal or commit to getting your family out of the house for a weekend adventure. Heck, I’ll even buy your Domino’s pizza and movie for the next weekend if you regret the effort and experiences.
And if you’re not the type to take on a large-scale adventure or race, rest assured there are several other areas to blow right past moderation and keep your foot on the gas.
Here are a few:
Kindness. Perhaps you’ve heard the saying, “sprinkle kindness like confetti.” Sort of like confetti, kindness sticks around for a long time. Share it in excess.
Enthusiasm. Do you find yourself tempering your excitement to make a better impression or fit in? No one has ever regretted someone bringing maximum enthusiasm to a personal or professional endeavor.
Curiosity. Research shows curious people are more successful, happier, healthier and have better relationships. It turns out curiosity didn’t kill the cat after all, it just made the cat happier. Be abundantly curious about others around you and how you might learn and grow as a person.
Ice cream. OK, fine. I can’t come up with a scientific argument that says you can eat an endless amount of ice cream. However, if you commit to an excessive amount of adventure, activity, kindness, enthusiasm and curiosity…I say you can have a healthy portion of ice cream to celebrate.
Nothing in moderation.