O Christmas Tree, O Christmas Tree, your branches may be on fire.
Yep, you read that right. The lovely green trees that we place in our homes every year have come a long way in terms of decorating. Our Christmas trees look very different from their 16th century cousins.
The first Christmas trees most likely originated in Germany. Called weihnachtsbaum, Christmas tree in German, they would have been decorated with roses, apples, wafers, ribbons and other sweets. Used to bring midwinter cheer, the trees were outfitted in more practical decorations and treats that the family could enjoy as Dec. 25 approached.
While German immigrants brought their traditions with them to the colonies and the early United States, the tradition of the Christmas tree wouldn’t take off until the reign of Queen Victoria and her husband, Prince Albert. Being of German decent, Albert introduced the Christmas tree to the royal household.
In 1848 the idea of a highly decorated and ornate Christmas tree came about due to an illustrated engraving of the royal family gathered around their tree, looking at the gifts underneath. Godey’s Lady’s Book, the quintessential women’s magazine in America, would run a reprinted version of the image a few years later. Between the royal family and the magazine, a highly ornate Christmas tree was cemented into the American consciousness as the premier way to decorate for the holiday.
As more Americans brought trees into their homes, the need for decorations increased. While most individuals could not afford the expensive glass ornaments used to adorn the royal tree, they were able to include one decoration if they had the means. That decoration was candles. Families would affix wax or tallow candles to their trees to light them and recreate the illustration. Flames and trees do not always get along, however, and many families opted to avoid the potentially deadly fire hazard.
Christmas tree decorations continued to evolve over the years. Hand-blown glass ornaments and tinsel, originally spun silver, were not an option for most, so salt-dough ornaments, gingerbread, fruit and other items became decorating staples. Being able to decorate a Christmas tree became such a significant part of American culture that mothers would make entire hand-painted ornament sets from whole egg shells for their daughters to use once married.
These traditions extended their way west to include the people of Wyoming and Sheridan County. In fact, finding the perfect tree up in the mountains appears to be a tradition many families still enjoy this time of year.
Merry Christmas and happy holidays from the museum.