Imagine you sit on your local city planning board. A few concerned citizens bring a proposal that will turn every single street in the community into a one-way street. They claim the streets are unsafe, and no one should be subjected to the dangers of driving in two-way traffic.
The first comment comes from your fellow board member, “I can see some benefits, but it seems unlikely that the citizens of our town will agree on which direction each individual street should go.” The group proposing the change has a reply ready, “We thought of that. Our plan allows for the loudest home owner or business on each street to designate the direction of that street.”
You start to imagine what this will look like. People are out in their yards and business fronts yelling about which way the street should go. Then you imagine someone new coming to your town and trying to understand the maze of street directions. Not to mention the likelihood of people accidentally or intentionally driving the wrong way. “This will never work,” you think to yourself, “It’s pure chaos.”
While this scenario sounds incredibly unrealistic for a community, it is pretty close to the reality of free speech today. Gone are the days when ideas could peacefully travel on the same street, even when going in different directions. And even more distant is the thought of sharing a nod of respect as a divergent opinion rolls by.
Articles published in both The New York Times newspaper (left-leaning) and Reason Magazine (right/individual liberty leaning) report on a poll of Americans being fearful to speak freely. Before I describe the poll, let me just acknowledge that it felt important to give two news sources with different political leanings just to keep you from dismissing the information published. This could probably serve as Exhibit 1A of the point I am trying to make here.
The poll covered in both articles reports 55% of Americans have held their tongue for fear of harsh criticism or retaliation. And 84% of Americans feel the lack of free speech is a “very serious” or “somewhat serious” problem. I don’t know too many people who would argue with the notion that ideas have become radically more politicized in the past few years, and it is all-too-easy to step into hot water in a conversation.
Put another way, we are building an entire nation of one-way streets.
If you are waiting for political leaders, the media or corporate America to convert these roads back to two lanes, I fear you will wait a very long time. Most of those institutions are pretty set on either being a one-way superhighway (bias) or closing the road all together (censorship). Instead, here are a few suggestions for you to consider within your own neighborhood and sphere of influence.
Leave room for others
A two-lane street has…you guessed it, two lanes. Even when the lines aren’t painted, such as a country road, people are expected to leave room for cars traveling in the opposite direction. Free speech does not mean everyone should say everything on their mind at all times. That is the equivalent of a verbal demolition derby (as demonstrated by Facebook). If you want drivers to leave room for your ideas and thoughts, it only follows suit that you must do the same for theirs.
Reconsider the roundabout
At first glance, the roundabout seems like a terrible idea (I’ll admit, I really hate it when I come to them while driving). The traffic tool relies on drivers assessing where others are coming from and where they are likely going. It also requires patience and self-restraint as drivers find the right time to enter and exit the intersection. But you know what? They actually work. Studies show that a four-way stop converted to a roundabout reduces traffic accidents by about 50% (even more if you only measure accidents with injuries). I think it has to do with changing the perception of “I deserve to go next” to “I will wait for a safe and respectful time to enter.” This subtle change can make a big difference in conversation as well. Instead of feeling entitled to share your opinion, look for a way you might be able to find common ground with someone who seems to have a different opinion on the surface.
Think critically without being critical
If you have found yourself reading this article and thinking of specific people, you have missed the point. It applies to you. Thinking of people who “really need to hear this” is Exhibit 2A of proving my intent. You may not be the loudest person in your neighborhood or community, but consider your social sphere. Do you ever open a conversation that sets a tone for how others can engage? Could your kids predict with laser accuracy whether you will agree with an idea based solely on who says it? These are signs you (ahh emm, we) need to work on thinking critically without being critical.
As you navigate through your small town or large city traffic this week, take time to notice how people with different vehicles, experiences and agendas can all get where they are going with remarkably few collisions. Then see if you might be willing to take a few one-way streets in your own neighborhood, and convert them back into two-way traffic.