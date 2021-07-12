As we roll into another wonderful Sheridan summer, The Hub on Smith is kicking off our annual Operation Independence campaign, which helps us meet the ever-increasing need for wraparound services for older adults and their families. Despite our building on Smith Street being closed for much of the past year, our essential services that help people to remain living in their homes and their communities for as long as possible have continued.
COVID-19 has created an acute need in our community for those facing physical and mental health challenges brought on by months of social isolation. Our need for support at this critical time has never been greater as our team continues serving Sheridan County with myriad programs designed to meet the needs of the rapidly growing number of residents who are older than 60 years of age. Your generosity enables this good work to continue through these critical programs:
• Meals. We have opened up the dining room for congregate meals (breakfast and lunch) and continue to deliver meals to those who are homebound.
• Goose Creek Transit. The fixed route shuttle service throughout town and our door-to-door transportation program is in full swing. We know the availability of transportation is essential for our community to access grocery stores, local services, health care and employment opportunities.
• Hub Support Center. Ensuring people are socially connected and well throughout their lifetime is one of our Support Center’s key functions and making sure our seniors don’t fall through the cracks has never been more important than it is during this time. We can’t wait to connect with you soon.
• Family Caregiver Support. Works hard to ensure services like support groups continue in person while following social distancing and safety protocols, as well as through the use of technology like Zoom video conferencing. We know how essential these connections are for our seniors and their families.
• Community Loan Closet. This important program makes durable medical equipment available to the community at a nominal fee and is continuing to serve the needs of our community with additional sanitation protocols in place.
• Help At Home. This service is essential to helping people to remain in their homes longer. We are a licensed home health agency and strive to meet our clients’ needs in addition to offering compassion and an array of connected services to care partners and families.
• Day Break. Our adult day care facility is for those who may be unable to stay home alone and whose family members work outside of their homes or need a break from caregiving.
• Community Outreach Services. Our team at The Hub continues to assist veterans and people of low-income with housing assistance, LIEAP applications, Medicare enrollment, Property Tax Refund programs and other community assistance. We continue to strive to connect our clients with as many community resources as possible to meet their needs.
• Fun and Wellness Activities. An important part in living a full and happy life. This team is committed to providing engaging and healthy activities despite challenges like weather, construction or pandemics. Our website, thehubsheridan.org is updated often about what is going on at The Hub and how to participate in activities.
One of our clients, Mary, recently shared her satisfaction in The Hub’s services.
“I am new to the Sheridan community and heard about The Hub from my friends at church. I’ve made new friends through The Hub’s activity programs and have enjoyed going on hikes and even watching the “Cooking with Georgia” classes online, but it wasn’t until I recently fell and broke my hip that I truly understood the wealth of programs offered at The Hub. I was able to borrow a walker from the Loan Closet and the Support Center Team even connected me with the Home Delivered Meals program! It is such a treat to greet the wonderful volunteers who deliver a delicious hot lunch to my house every day.
“Every week I get a call from Jamie who checks up on me while I get back on my feet. I don’t know what I would have done without all these wonderful community resources — most of which were made available to me at a very minimal cost. The staff at The Hub have become like family! What a tremendous resource these programs are to folks like me!”
Thanks in great part to the generosity of our community, seniors are able to receive the services they need through these essential programs to live at home and remain active members of our community, for as long as possible.