At The Hub on Smith, we operate every day with five cultural values in mind: collaboration, respect, optimism, service excellence and professionalism.
As I write this column, the sun is shining, there is no wind or rain, and it is an absolutely beautiful day in Sheridan. The loveliness of this day reminds me that, despite increasing fuel prices, supply chain shortages and a whole host of other issues that our country is currently facing there is still reason to face every day with optimism.
We are seeing signs of optimism at The Hub every day. After a very long two years of being partially open, requiring masks and having to limit our numbers in the building, we are thrilled to say that we are wide open. Full capacity, no masks and it has been wonderful to see all of our people again. The building feels alive and vibrant and we are excited for a very busy summer jam packed with activities and services.
Last month, we held the long-awaited 10th annual Keystone Awards in which we were finally able to honor some very deserving community members: Casey and Sue Osborn, Edre Meier and Everett McGlothlin. We have several new team members who have joined or will be joining us soon, most recently Ryan Landis will be coming on board as our new director of operations in July.
Our Goose Creek Transit fixed route or “The Sheridan Shuttle” has been seeing an increase in passengers, and Urban Thrift and The Loan Closet have been the recipients of an abundance of donations from our very generous community.
As I reflect on these happenings, I cannot help but feel optimistic, not just for the future of our organization but for our community overall. Sheridan is strong and thriving and that is due, in large part, to the generous and caring community members and organizations that are here. We are all facing challenges but all it takes is a little bit of optimism to see beyond those challenges and look toward a bright future.
Thank you, Sheridan for making me see each day through the lens of optimism.