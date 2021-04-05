Today

Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with rain and snow in the morning. Rain and snow will become intermittent in the afternoon. High 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.