Learning to swim in a child-friendly environment, provides a number of intrinsic benefits aiding in the development of a swim student.
Infants and toddlers, whether they’ve been in swimming lessons already or starting soon, can be most inquisitive around water. Water is a natural motivator for most children and looks like a lot of fun, with most wanting to get in it.
Learning to swim helps this age group in developing confidence in the water and primal understanding of their abilities to be safe around water. Infants can be taught to fall in the water and instinctively roll over on their back.
They can learn how to independently move in the water, enter and exit safely. Learning to back float at this age can be one of the best water safety skills achieved.
Swim lessons build on water safety skills. Proper instruction can focus on buoyancy, balance, breath control and paddling. These skills help children swim back to the edge of a pool and hold onto the wall. When movement is discovered, moving on to learning swimming strokes accelerates.
Commencing swimming education in the early years goes hand-in-hand with introducing safe water awareness. Learning the importance and habits of water safety while learning to swim different strokes can promote strong swimming skills. It can give you peace of mind to develop swimming skills in your young child now, which can evolve into a lifetime lifesaving lifestyle.
Studies at Indiana University’s Counsilman Center for the Science of Swimming show active swimmers have greater cell density and connectedness “in the cerebellum, which is an advantage in balance, postural stability and locomotion.” Cross patterning movements like swimming activate both cerebral hemispheres and all four lobes of the brain simultaneously. This can result in heightened cognition and increased ease of learning.
Swim classes present opportunities to share space with other children and to explore movement together. The child cooperates within a social structure to learn by observing and mimicking. They learn to take turns, cooperate and experience the concepts of direction, location and distance, contributing to social development.
Children will have access to water everywhere, from oceans, lakes and rivers to big and small swimming pools.
This makes water safety an integral component of the aquatic classroom now — not later — for children of any age.