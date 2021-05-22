With the ease of access, beautiful scenery and the good-sized trout, the North Tongue River is one of the most popular waters in the Bighorn Mountains. Over the last 10 years, however, we have documented a downward trend in population (numbers of fish per mile) and biomass (pounds of fish per mile).
Wild populations ebb and flow, sometimes drastically, but will generally stabilize over time. Over the last decade, this decline has continued and is occurring within and outside the catch-and-release sections of river.
Among three river sampling stations downstream of the current catch-and-release area, data collected since 2010 shows an 86% drop in the number of fish per mile that were greater than 6 inches in length. During the same time, data shows a 32% decline at the three stations within the catch-and-release section of the river.
It is unclear what is causing the decline, as there does not appear to be a “smoking gun." It is most likely a combination of factors, including natural variability (the natural ups and downs of a population), environmental factors (such as anchor ice, high stream flows, disease, etc.) and high angler use (harvest and delayed hooking mortality). Invertebrate production, connectivity, available spawning habitat, overwintering habitat and others may be contributing, as well.
We received only a few calls from concerned anglers in 2020 but they did notice the lack of rainbow trout. Rainbows were stocked in the 1970s and 1980s before we switched to stocking cutthroat. The rainbows that remain are wild and self-sustaining.
To find a reason for the decline, our fish laboratory in Laramie ran a disease profile. Bacterial and viral tests came back negative, but they did find myxobolus cerebralis, the parasite that causes whirling disease. It is unclear if WD is affecting the population but it could have an additive component to the other factors mentioned above. We will delve into the WD issue more in 2021 with a closer look at the health of smaller fish (young of year and age-1 fish). In light of this new discovery, it is very important for anglers to clean and disinfect waders and boots before traveling to other waters.
In 2018, we conducted an intensive creel survey on the North Tongue. From June to September, we estimated that 7,106 anglers fished 23,690 hours, catching 35,800 fish. Fishing pressure (angling hours) increased 40% while the number of anglers increased 19% since the previous creel survey in 1999. The number of fish caught decreased 5%, despite the large increase in anglers.
During this survey, we asked anglers if they would support extending the catch-and-release regulation downstream. The current regulation requires anglers to catch-and-release and use artificial flies and lures only in the North Tongue drainage upstream from the mouth of Bull Creek in Sheridan County. Of the 774 anglers who responded to the survey, 80% were in favor of extending the catch-and-release area, 12% had no objection and 8% wanted no change.
Game and Fish is now proposing a regulation that would extend the special regulation area 4.6 miles downstream to begin instead at U.S. Forest Service Road 15 or Burgess Road.
Comments about this proposed change can be submitted in writing or online until 5 p.m. June 4. All comments will be reviewed by the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission prior to their July meeting when the proposals will be voted upon.
If approved, the new regulations would take effect Jan. 1, 2022.