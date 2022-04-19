The thought of getting a job to some can be daunting, especially if an individual has barriers to employment. A barrier to employment is anything that prevents you from obtaining employment.
Barriers can consist of an individual’s criminal history, having a disability (intellectually or physically), mental illness, lack of education, having poor work history, transitioning from the military to civilian life or not knowing how to search or interview for jobs, to name a few.
If you have a barrier to employment or know someone who does, your next question might be, what can I do to overcome that barrier? The first step is not to feel ashamed, as the U. S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 71.3% of unemployed individuals between the ages of 16-65 have reported they have a barrier to employment.
The second step would be to contact the Sheridan Department of Workforce Services, which covers a variety of employment services. Its primary function is to assist job seekers with job searching, resume writing and career planning. They also assist businesses with posting available positions and offer labor market information related to the changing workforce. Programs can assist with funding for job seekers interested in pursuing training for local in-demand occupations. They are located at 247 E. Grinnell Plaza, Suite 200, and you also may call them at 307-674-9775.
If you happen to have a disability and a barrier to employment and need additional support to reach your vocational goals, you may be referred to the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation. The division employs rehabilitation counselors who can assist eligible individuals in overcoming barriers to obtaining and maintaining employment.
Do you happen to be an employer and unsure how to accommodate an employee with a barrier to employment? Contact the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation at 307-674-7529. The division has a Windmill certified trainer on staff who can teach your organization about working with people with disabilities. According to Ability Magazine, “this is an upbeat training program now used by more than half of the Fortune 500 companies, Windmill is aimed at raising awareness of the limitations often imposed on people with disabilities due to lack of knowledge or low expectations.”
To learn more about overcoming employment barriers you can speak to a workforce specialist or vocational rehabilitation counselor April 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sheridan College Golden Dome or virtually April 21, 3-6 p.m. The link to the virtual career fair is available on the 2022 Sheridan Spring Career Network Fair on Facebook or email sally.thomas@wyo.gov.