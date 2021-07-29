Did you know it usually takes a year or more to plan a museum exhibit? Planning begins by looking at the exhibits calendar, which is generally scheduled for the next several years.
During the initial scheduling, we look at what milestones our community and country are approaching to see if our museum can incorporate an exhibit on that topic. The ability to do so is dependent on what we have in our collection. Such was the case for our “Sheridan on the Frontlines” exhibit.
September 2020 marked the 75th anniversary of World War II’s end with the signing of the peace treaty with the Empire of Japan. Creating an exhibit to honor those from Sheridan County who served seemed a fitting way for the museum to honor the Greatest Generation. However, we faced several challenges along the way in building the exhibit. One of the first difficulties we faced was during object selection. For some service members, we had photos or we had their uniform. We rarely had both. Through careful planning, we found a way to use both types of items to tell the stories of the men and women who served.
Another, and significantly more challenging, difficulty we faced was the 1973 fire at the National Personnel Records Center in St. Louis, Missouri. All World War II era personnel records are housed in that facility. The fire destroyed 75% and 80% of the Army and Air Force records from 1912-1964. The loss of these records makes researching World War II veterans from those service branches more difficult.
Service records have to be reconstructed from county courthouses, base files, unit histories, genealogy websites, military associations and other military sources. Many family members and researchers never find all the information they would have received if the personnel records had survived. Most of the veterans we exhibited served in the Army, but not all. Thankfully, the Marine Corps and Navy records were not affected by the fire.
COVID-19 also put some road blocks in our way. While the Navy and Marine Corps records were unburned, the National Personnel Records Center stopped processing record requests during the peak of the pandemic. We sent off for Donald Snider’s records from the Navy in May of 2020, but we never heard back from them. Museum staff dug for information on him like all the other veterans, and slowly a story emerged.
Each exhibit has a unique set of challenges. Part of the job of museum staff is to plan the exhibit research and design process the best we can, and work through any difficulties that crop up. Through our hard work and determination, we can only hope we did justice to the World War II veterans of Sheridan County.