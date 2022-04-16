Building a passive solar greenhouse, whether a small one or a large planthouse, is creating an ecosystem, a biosphere and basically, a very special place.
In 1977, my husband and I moved a house built in the 1890s. Quite by accident, the new foundation was built 3% off perfect south. That meant the longest wall of the house was ready for a passive solar greenhouse.
In 1980, Sheridan College offered a course on passive solar design. Taught by Wyoming Energy Extension Service, the class provided training on passive solar principles. For the student’s final project, the class would build two passive solar greenhouses to illustrate and solidify the concepts they learned in class.
My husband took the course and offered our home for one of the greenhouse builds. WEES felt a 24-by-12-foot structure was too large and looked for other sites for two smaller projects. As luck would have it, a large group signed up for the class. Due to the high numbers of students, WEES selected our home for one of the greenhouse projects. By that time, we had built a foundation for a two-story, 12-by-36-foot greenhouse.
Passive solar greenhouses are the most efficient structures for the collection and storage of solar energy. This style greenhouse faces south, and for best use, can be attached to the south wall of a building. Ours is attached to our home.
Originally our mass storage, to hold the heat generated by the sun, was black 55-gallon water-filled drums placed along the north wall. Eventually, they leaked and took up so much room, we replaced them with a 5-by-24-foot raised bed for growing herbs and vegetables on the south side of the greenhouse. The bed is 4 feet deep and is bordered on two sides by locking concrete blocks used for retaining walls. The remaining walls of the bed are against the east and south outside walls. Our mass storage is now the planted bed where we grow our winter cold crops. The amount of mass, for each passive solar storage, is measured through a mathematical calculation.
The greenhouse frame built of two-by-six-inch boards, plywood and the existing wall of our home, are painted white, to reflect the sunlight to all sides of the plants growing in the raised bed. The outside of the structure has LexanTM Thermoclear Multiwall Polycarbonate panels on the front, half of each side wall and half of the roof. The remainder of the roof has shingles. The remaining half, of the east and west walls, are lap siding. On the inside solar plastic is stapled to all of the outside LexanTM walls. That air space helps insulate the greenhouse. The shingled portion of the roof aids the greenhouse in cooling in the summer months, when the sun is directly overhead. In winter, when the sun is low in the sky, the rays more directly shine on the bed and store heat. For the most part, this keeps the temperature a sustainable 50 degrees Fahrenheit. When temps outside dip below zero for multiple days, we use a small space heater and direct it towards the concrete retaining wall. The greenhouse remains above 50 degrees Fahrenheit. However, if the temps are -20 degrees Fahrenheit and the sun is shining, the greenhouse temperature can be as high as 110 degrees Fahrenheit.
The size of covered roof is calculated with a Magnetic Variation Map, that indicates magnetic variation away from the solar south. This simply means, the map determines the location of the sun, in the summer to minimize heating and in winter to maximize solar gain. Thus, the need for this calculation.
Outside ventilation is important for a passive solar greenhouse. For hot summer temps, the greenhouse can be over 120 degrees Fahrenheit, a vent is located at the top and center of the greenhouse roof. A window is located on the west wall and a door on the east. Together, all three are opened to air out and regulate the summer temperatures. Their placement creates a natural convection current and moves the hot air outdoors, keeping the greenhouse temps down and our home at least 15 degrees cooler than the outside.
In the winter, the air circulation is reversed. All outside openings are tightly closed. The main floor and basement windows are all open. Floor vents inside the house, near the north walls, create a convection current inside. This moves the warm/hot air from the main floor windows, down the vents into the basement and back out the basement windows into the greenhouse. This cycle moves warm air and moisture throughout the house. Static electricity is non-existent at our home.
High humidity can cause problems for the plants and at times for the structure. The flooring for the hothouse is recycled bricks, laid much like pavers, with a sand base and sand between each brick. This allows excess moisture to absorb in the ground. A friend of ours built a passive solar greenhouse, complete with a concrete walkway. The moisture was continually a problem, with only one solution, Take out the concrete.
We are, now, looking for a solar-powered fan for the east side of the greenhouse, so to move the air around and as an added gauge for reducing summer temps. This temperature-controlled fan will turn on when temps reach 75 degrees Fahrenheit. This will further control the humidity and circulate the existing air during all seasons.
It is important to water plants in the morning. When possible, ventilate to the outside, but not in extremely low temperatures. Over the last few weeks, the greenhouse is opened to recycle the air. A timer is set to be certain it isn’t open for long and the plants damaged.
One year we grew a banana tree. It was near the door. When we opened it, the bitter cold killed the tree instantly.
Our greenhouse is now 42 years young. The planted bed is lush with celery, Swiss chard, collard greens, carrots, radishes, bunching onions, leeks and herbs like chives, mint, oregano, rosemary, sage and thyme. The calamondine orange tree covered with blossoms, will soon offer pounds of oranges. While bitter, they are great for certain recipes, and you don’t need to peel them.
There is something amazing about cooking with fresh picked produce. One of my favorites is cooking brown butter fish with crisp sage leaves, lemon and butter. Yum, yum.
In our greenhouse we find peace and contentment working in the dirt through all seasons. Those with Seasonal Affective Disorder would do well to have a passive solar greenhouse for the atmosphere and light. There is nothing like warming up in a 100 degrees Fahrenheit space when it’s freezing outside.
The clean air and abundant sunshine of the passive solar greenhouse, warms and relaxes our bodies, while the produce nourishes us throughout the winter months.
Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library has several resources relative to passive solar design and greenhouses.