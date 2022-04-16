Spring has sprung and bees are the thing.
While bees are indeed the most notable and efficient pollinators, there are a lot of other characters in this pollinator lineup. We have our usual suspects like butterflies and hummingbirds. Some unusual ones like beetles and birds. There are the ones we deem as pests like wasps (my personal favorite), flies and mosquitoes. Then there are the nocturnal pollinators like bats and moths.
Each pollinator has a unique role in our natural ecosystems, and it is important to protect them. Unfortunately, many pollinator populations are in decline. Perhaps you have noticed your squash plants try to set fruit only to shrivel and begin to rot. This is due to a lack of pollinator activity. Native bees do a lot of the pollination of small-scale landscapes and gardens.
Our native pollinators are important to ecological stability. Without them, our entire existence would be in jeopardy. But don’t panic, not yet. There is a lot you can do in your garden landscape to help cultivate these little critters and give them a place to call home.
One of the best things you can do for native pollinators is incorporate native plants into your landscape. Native plants and pollinators have been involved with one another in a co-evolutionary dance that has been occurring across the expanse of time. According to Heather Holm, who has three fantastic books on pollinators, one-fourth to one-third of native bees are specialists. This means that they can only effectively interact with the plants with which they have co-evolved. This specialist nature is true for many other pollinators as well.
When planning your pollinator garden, there are some simple methods that help attract pollinators, which are summed up beautifully in a publication called “Attracting Pollinators to Your Garden Using Native Plants.”
1. Consider the bloom times. Different pollinators are active at different times of the year, so select plants with different bloom times. For example, many woody plants cater to pollinators active in early spring, Milkweed and Bee Balm are summer bloomers, and Black-eyed Susan and Blanket flower will bloom well into the fall.
2. Select differing flower shapes and colors. According to “Native Bees of Wyoming”, bees, butterflies and beetles like flat flowers while moths, flies and birds prefer tubular. Bees enjoy yellow or blue flowers, butterflies like pink and purple, moths prefer white and reds will attract birds.
3. Plant in patchworks. This will make your garden easier for pollinators to find and increase foraging efficiency.
4. Make sure you incorporate native plants that act as host plants for baby butterflies and moths. Xerces has a Northern Plains Region plant list that clearly indicates which plants act as host plants and the species they cater to. You can find bloom times and water needs on this list as well.
5. Provide habitat. Seventy percent of bees are ground dwellers, so leave some soil areas completely undisturbed. Avoid weed cloth, mulch or soil amendments in these areas. A ground bee nest might look like an ant hill at first sight. The difference is that a bee nest will only have one hole that is larger than the holes that would be in an anthill. If you’re in an area where you are not in risk of fire, leave some rotting logs, piles of branches and fallen plant material on the ground. This will provide an area for pollinators to attach cocoons and for bees to nest. Some bees nest in stems, so you don’t need to prune down the stems that may have broken off or been grazed upon by deer. Native bunch grass like Little Blue Stem would be an excellent habitat addition to your garden. Native grasses not only provide visual aesthetics, but they can also be host plants and provide an overwintering area for insects and wildlife. The Sheridan County Conservation District has a perennial pollinator program within its tree program that would be a great local resource.
Planting for pollinators is really planting for you. You will have a beautiful garden with continuous color throughout the year. Native plants generally require less maintenance, so you will have more time to enjoy what you have created. Perhaps having a garden that cultivates wildlife will encourage you to take a moment to stop and witness the beauty of nature, nature that you were able to invite into your own backyard.