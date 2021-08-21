The days are getting shorter, school is around the corner and what crazy weather we been having all summer. Everyone should be out and enjoying what’s left of summer.
As long as I have been part of Downtown Sheridan Association, we have never had to cancel an event due to weather and, let me tell you, it was not an easy decision to cancel this week’s 3rd Thursday. We cannot wait to gather Sept. 16 for our season’s final 3rd Thursday. The Sheridan Farmers Market continues to run every Thursday until Sept. 16.
Save the date for Sept. 25 for Fall Fest at Landon’s Greenhouse, Nursery and Landscaping.
On July 25, DSA held its Annual Goose Creek Polo Cup and, once again, it proved a huge success with a high-rated polo cup, professional long-ball competition and amateur long-ball competition raising $26,700. The crowd enjoyed an exciting afternoon of polo in very warm weather at the Flying H Polo Fields.
The Bud Light Team was made up of Pite Merlos, Alfonso Pieres, Miguel Astrada and Hector Galindo. The Coca-Cola Team consisted of Frankie Bilboa, Julian De Lasarreta, Felipe Marquez and Jeff Blake.
The most valuable player was awarded to Alfonso Pieres. The best playing pony award was given to Julian De Lasarreta. In addition, Miguel Astrada was the professional long-ball winner and Kyle Fraser won the amateur long-ball competition. This event would not be possible without our generous sponsors and dedicated volunteers. A special thank you to the Flying H Ranch and the Skey Johnston Family for their continued partnership with Downtown Sheridan Association.
All proceeds raised during this event benefit Downtown Sheridan Association’s mission, “To preserve, enhance and promote historic downtown Sheridan to ensure future prosperity” and to advocate for maximum benefits for the Little Goose and Big Goose streams. Phases I and II are complete, and the Goose Creek Restoration Project recently transitioned into a design and construction phase.
It’s official — DSA now has a gutter on Main Street. This past year DSA’s Board of Directors partnered with Frog Creek Partners to sponsor a Gutter Bin. The Gutter Bin is a storm water filtration system that helps keep our creeks clean — it removes pollution from flowing water within a catch basin storm drain resulting in cleaner rives and oceans.
The Gutter Bin will operate like a coffee filter for storm drains — trapping pollution at the storm drain before it has a chance to flow into the river. The gutter was installed Aug. 11 and is placed over in front of Bison Union. DSA purchased the Gutter Bin with funds raised through the years of the Goose Creek Polo Cup.