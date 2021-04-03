With change being the only constant in life, we are bound to experience feelings of discomfort.
As we know, getting out of our comfort zones can cause feelings of anxiety. As a mental health professional, I often utilize mindfulness in my professional and personal life as a technique to manage uncomfortable feelings and emotions.
Now, before you begin to think that mindfulness is out of your league or something you cannot do, I want to assure you that it's more simple than you may think.
Mindfulness is a mental exercise you can practice anywhere, anytime. Stemming from Buddhist traditions, mindfulness is a way to stay in contact with the present moment; in other words, to be in the moment. In a society that is focused on cramming as much as we can into the day, it’s important to remind ourselves to slow down and check in with how we are doing.
Do you often feel like you are going 100 mph while also running on empty? If so, this may be your sign that you need to stop and refuel more often. Not only is mindfulness helpful for people who often feel overwhelmed and anxious, mindfulness is great for managing everyday stress. When you are focused on the present moment, you are unlikely to spend time and energy on worrying or ruminating on other parts of your life.
I will provide some easy ways that you can become more mindful in your everyday life. This exercise requires three minutes of you day.
1. For one minute, check in with yourself by asking, “How am I doing in this present moment?” while also focusing on the feelings, thoughts and sensations that arise.
2. Spend one minute giving your full attention to your breathing. During this time, you should take a couple deep breaths ensuring that you are inhaling through your nose and exhaling through your mouth.
3. In the last minute of this exercise you will continue to focus on your breathing, but instead, you will breathe normally. I want you to focus on the way your breathing affects the rest of your body. What feelings and sensations do you notice?
During these exercises you may notice that your mind will start to wander. If this occurs, gently bring your focus back to the exercise. The importance of practicing mindfulness is that you will start to focus more on what is, rather than what should be. Mindfulness assists with becoming more compassionate and non-judgmental toward yourself. Just like with any new exercise, it will take time to see the benefits of mindfulness. The more you train your mind, the stronger it will be.