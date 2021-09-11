P
arallel parking, the bane of all drivers.
There are two camps, those that can and those that drive around the block six times to find a larger spot that allows a nose-first entrance.
The truth is, the “can” group usually can’t when the stakes are high. You add a handful of onlookers and a couple cars stacked up behind the parker, and the outcome is a mix of frustration, anger and amusement. Those situations seldom end with the successful placement of the car parallel to the curb and within the required 18 inches.
I have also noticed the speed in which the driver abandons an attempt and quickly takes the shortest path possible in avoidance of further humiliation is directly related to the number of onlookers and the length of the stack of vehicles behind them. You might even say I have seen a little rubber left on the surface and maybe heard the tires chirp from those rapid exits.
Parallel parking is a unique skill that few possess and even fewer can execute at the crucial moment. It is akin to typing. The keyboard warriors that bang out 70-plus words per minute need only have someone watch over a shoulder to bring them down to 20 wpm with more deletions than correct syntax.
While we are on the subject, I have a few tips for those that frequent downtown Sheridan. Please maintain a safe following distance so that you have time to stop for the person that wants to back into a parallel spot. Keep a watchful eye for that tell-tale turn signal in the middle of the block that indicates an attempt is about to be made. Avoid the urge to use the turn lane to dart around the parker, as that is not the correct lane usage and it’s a good way to get tagged by the sweeping front end of the reversing vehicle. Be patient, say a little prayer for the parker and be ready to resume travel when the lane is clear.
As for the person attempting to parallel park, know your ability. If you are a little rusty, have some compassion for those stacked behind you and try another lap around the block. I assure you this is a perishable skill and I further assure you that the greater the audience, the greater the chance of failure. Especially if you see people you know.
For those that can routinely knock it out of the park (pun intended), I applaud you and so does every other person that traverses the downtown area on a regular basis.
You probably don’t think twice about it, but the hearts of your audience swell with pride when you nail a perfectly executed parallel parking maneuver.
In sum, a little patience from all the drivers in downtown Sheridan goes a long way to keeping blood pressure in check while reducing road rage and fender benders.
When you are reciting oaths under your breath about the traffic jams associated with parallel parking, please remember how lucky we are to have vibrant commerce in our little slice of paradise.