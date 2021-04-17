As we see the seasons change, so does our use of fire, from cutting and splitting firewood to cleaning up around the place. Weather can change quickly around here, as we just saw going from snow to sizzling and back in a few days.
Until the grass greens up, there will be a chance for high fire danger, so be careful with ignition sources from vehicle mufflers to controlled burning. Whenever you begin controlled burning or bonfire activities, complete the following list of to-dos:
• Notify the Sheridan County Dispatch Center at 307-672-2413 so the fire department doesn’t show up uninvited.
• Check the weather forecast for warnings, and if the humidity is in the teens or high winds are predicted, avoid burning during that time.
• Have fire tools, water and a phone readily available, and please do not delay calling 911 for help if your burn gets out of hand, as early response can minimize control efforts and potential damage.
While spring cleaning around the place, look to see what shape the address numbers on the street are in. If you are like many of us, time has not been good to those numbers and they have faded away. Street numbers are vital for emergency medical services, fire and law enforcement to find your place if you need help.
Over the 2020-2021 winter season, there were emergency calls where valuable time was lost trying to locate an address on the road when the number had faded, been covered with brush or just plain missing. It is your responsibility to maintain those street numbers. I recommend numbers be at least 4 inches tall, reflective and easily visible from both direction of the road to make it easier for responders to see. Reflective numbers are available at local hardware stores.
Spring cleaning
When most folks think about wildfires, they see pictures of dense conifer forests on fire with big flames, but most fires off the mountain in the Sheridan County area are in the grass and shrublands. These grassland fires can be just as devastating to those who live around them. However, folks can do a lot to minimize the danger of all these types of wildfires around their property.
Little things can mean a lot, and some bigger projects can make a lasting difference.
• Annual maintenance is often a lot of little things that together make a big difference, like removing the leaf and needles that have accumulated around the base of structures and in gutters and valleys on the roof. Make sure vents are covered in mesh to keep fire brands out. Remove dead vegetation and other flammable material, including woodpiles within 5 feet of structures.
• Bigger projects take a little more planning and can include thinning and pruning up trees, removing branches, brush and leaf/needle slash to reduce the amount of burnable material within 300 feet of structures on your property. Planning tools to help with these larger projects are available on Sheridan County’s website for fire protection districts, including local videos and newsletters with great links.
Sheridan County Fuels Mitigation Program organizers are currently accepting applications for enrollment from interested landowners in Sheridan County for projects to be completed by spring of 2022. The program is designed to offer technical assistance to landowners in creating defensible space around the home and reducing fuels on the property. These projects may include typical dense conifer and hardwood stand with brush and dead fuels in them.
Limited financial reimbursement for some of the activities may be available and are subject to program criteria. Your local fuels mitigation coordinator, Paul Wright, can be contacted to answer questions about your property and pay a visit at no charge and with no commitment from you to participate.