With the Wyoming summer outdoor season not far away, many families will retreat to aquatic venues and settings the state and region have to offer. Along with backyard pool offerings, this cool refreshment provided comes with a responsibility of supervision as part of the family equation.
Nationwide, an anticipated 500 public pools will not be opening this summer. Inflatable backyard pools are currently a fast moving item leading up to the anticipated hot months ahead.
Ninety-eight percent of pool drownings are at homes, with more than half of them in above ground pools with unsafe ladders. Almost all of the drownings could have been prevented with locks, latches, safety ladders and fences. Continually checking the integrity of pool fences, gates and ensuring furniture near pool barriers are removed. This provides layered protection.
Lakes, rivers, oceans, public pools, hot springs and water parks — high traffic venues intended for the public’s enjoyment — come with a degree of risk. Hot tubs, ditches, toilets, coolers, wells and other settings you may not imagine hold a proportionate amount of risk of an incident, too.
At outdoor pool parties, don’t assume someone else is watching children. Drownings have occurred as a result of this presumption. Having a parent or guardian as a designated water watcher over children is a prudent safeguard, even if a lifeguard is present. Ideally, the water watcher is older than 16, not distracted by electronics and knows CPR. Creation of a rotation of water watchers allows everyone to enjoy the occasion.
Instruct children about rules like entering outdoor water venues only when adult supervision is present. Children maybe competent swimmers in an even-flow pool environment. Open water conditions, however, can include currents and unseen obstacles, impacting a swimmers capabilities.
Open water is naturally perilous with uneven bottoms, drop-offs, slippery rocks and banks. Rapidly changing water conditions and temperatures of rivers, lakes or dams, as well as their currents, cloudy/murky water, slippery banks and submerged objects make swimming in such environments potentially hazardous. Never dive into water, you can’t see into, slowly walk your way in.