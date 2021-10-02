"Sheridan has more cops than Billings."
It’s something I’ve heard repeatedly in the past 20 years while working for the Sheridan Police Department. My first reaction was to respond with fact: Billings has 142 sworn police officers while Sheridan has 30. I then laughed at the idea. Why would anyone think that a city of just over 18,000 people would have more than one of over 100,000?
But I now realize that the comment is a positive one, because the illusion of having so many officers is exactly what we want to help create a safe community.
Why would we want this illusion, you ask? Because it means the officers of this department are out in the community and working hard to be seen by all, a tactic we call high visibility engagement. You see, one of the main objectives of any law enforcement agency is the prevention of crime and disorder. Crime prevention occurs when those prone to commit crimes are deterred from doing so for some reason. Is that reason because they just saw an officer in the neighborhood and feared being caught? That is a possibility.
Sure, there may be other reasons that person did not commit a crime but one very effective way to prevent crime is for officers to be when and where crime is likely to occur. I say “likely” because it is not reality to believe the police can be everywhere crime occurs at all times. Some of you may remember the movie “Minority Report” with Tom Cruise. The movie where “precogs” could see into the future where crimes were about to occur, then officers were sent to stop them. I’m sure every chief and sheriff in the country would like to have that little “tool” in their crime-fighting toolbox, but sadly it does not exist.
We must look to the past to try to predict the future. The Sheridan Police Department is a data-driven police agency. We use this data to allocate police resources to an area and at a time when they are likely to be needed most. This is not only intended for criminal activity, but also to affect traffic crashes, usually a direct result of driving behavior.
For instance, if most of our traffic crashes occur between 3-4 p.m. on Friday, near the intersection of Coffeen Avenue and Brundage Lane, we will place extra patrol officers in that area at that time. Officers in our High Visibility Engagement areas conduct a variety of activities from traffic enforcement to community activities. Just the sight of a police car can have an effect on an individual’s behavior.
Traffic enforcement is a common method to reduce both crashes and crime. Changing a person’s driving behavior by being visible, conducting a traffic stop, and possibly issuing a warning or citation is a proven way to reduce traffic crashes.
As an added benefit, while officers are attempting to improve driving behavior, maybe a would-be shoplifter driving to a local retailer will think twice about helping themselves to the retailer’s product, just knowing an officer is close by.
That is the essence of prevention, and a method the Sheridan Police Department has used for the last several years to reduce crime and crashes in our community. While Sheridan does not have more police officers than Billings, we are a highly visible and proactive police force. We are because a low crime rate and a safe motoring public positively impact everyone’s quality of life, our main mission for our community.