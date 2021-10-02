"Proudly serving since 1888."
It says so right on the side of all our newer fire apparatus, and we mean it. We are proud of our heritage and proud to serve the community’s needs.
The city of Sheridan Fire Department began its existence as the Phil Sheridan Hose Company and the Phil Sheridan Hook and Ladder Company. One of the earliest fire stations in Sheridan was located at what we currently know as the Beaver Creek Saloon.
The station location was moved to the current city hall building in the early 1900s, likely just after the building was completed in 1910. In 1982, it was moved to its current location on the corner of Works and Scott streets.
This year, we were blessed to see the return of the 1919 American LaFrance that was the city’s first “modern” fire engine. It had its own motor — no horses — and that motor was able to power its fire pump once it arrived at the fire. We were proud to display it in the annual KARZ show and then again in the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Parade. This is just a small part of our history that we are proud of.
We are proud of serving this city. Over the past 25 years, the community has grown in footprint and in population. In the mid-1980s the town was considerably smaller and so was the department’s call volume. They ran 250-350 calls for service per year. Moving forward to today, the city of Sheridan covers 12.7 miles; is almost 8 miles from north to south; and is covered by an engine company with a minimum staff of four firefighter/EMTs.
The centrally located crew will respond to over 1,000 calls for service this year (801 calls as of Sept. 29). We provide response to structure, vehicle, wildland and other fires. We also respond to high acuity emergency medical calls, swift water, high and low-angle rope rescue, ice rescue, hazardous materials and confined space emergencies. To keep up on these skills and certifications we spend a great deal of time on the training ground — 4,300 hours so far this year.
We are proud to serve with our public education programs. We provide monthly fire drills to all schools in the city and follow those drills with fire safety classes that are age appropriate for kindergarten through fifth-graders. We provide CPR and first aid certifications on multiple days each month. We partner with the police and school district to provide ALICE (active shooter) training and drills in the schools. These are just a few of the outside-the-box, non-response activities that we provide for the community’s safety.
Did you know we help save money on your home and/or commercial property’s insurance? We are proud to be a Class 3 ISO — Insurance Services Office — rated community. We achieved this rating in 2018 under Chief Terry Lenhart; we were previously a class 5. A rating of 3 puts us in the top 20% of communities in the U.S.
The rating is granted after a periodic study of the community’s fire protection capability. They rate our water distribution system, dispatch center and the fire department. The scale is from 1-10, with one being the best and 10 being almost no protection ability.
As we look forward to the future, we will continue to be proud to serve the ever-changing needs of a growing and thriving community, and you will continue to see “Proudly Serving Since 1888” on our apparatus.