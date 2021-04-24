Like a kid on Christmas, I’ve waited for official announcements to arrive regarding summer events in Sheridan County.
Apparently the residents in the area were good all year, because rather than the lump of coal we got last year (thanks, COVID), this year, a full slate of events have been planned to again get us outside celebrating and socializing with our friends, neighbors and visitors.
In case you missed the announcements, tickets for the Sheridan WYO Rodeo went on sale this morning in-person at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. On Monday at 7 a.m., they’ll go on sale online (set that reminder for about 6:55 a.m. so you can log on).
This year is sure to be an Event (yes, with a capital “E”), since everyone missed out last year. I’m sure plenty of folks are looking forward to getting WYO’d.
Beyond the community’s summer blockbuster, the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce announced it would, in fact, host its annual Suds n’ Spurs Brewfest on Aug. 28. As with any event that has gone for more than a half-dozen years or so, there is always a question as to how long it will last and/or if it should be refreshed with new ideas, etc.
The Suds n’ Spurs Brewfest, though, has become as much a staple to the brewers of the region as it has to the residents of northeastern Wyoming. I, for one, am thrilled the event will continue.
The list of summer fun certainly won’t begin and end with those two events, though.
As an organizer of the Wyoming Mystix, which is a fastpitch softball program for girls ages 8-18, I’m thrilled we’ll host our own softball tournament here in Sheridan July 10-11.
As we begin to lay the groundwork for the event, I can certainly appreciate the time, effort and funds that go into planning such events.
Our board members for the Mystix are not new to planning events, particularly in our professional lives, but that doesn’t change the amount of work required to build an event from scratch. People generally know what they like and don’t like about other tournaments they attend, but that doesn’t always translate into a smooth event of their own.
But much like the Sheridan WYO Rodeo and the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, we’ll have an army of volunteers ready to help us plan and execute an amazing tournament.
As fastpitch softball continues to grow in Wyoming, and in particular here in Sheridan County, we’ll plan to host more tournaments here. It’s always a nice break to play a competitive tournament in your hometown, in front of your friends and family. It provides the team a chance to show off and let all of its supporters see what the game is all about.
If you’ve ever considered volunteering at a local event, this is your year. With so many people itching for a return to “normal,” event planners are sure to need all hands on deck. So pick you passion, reach out to that organization and offer your time.
I cannot wait to see you all this summer!