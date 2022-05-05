“Lettuce meat olive your eggspectations.” When I see this saying on sign boards for sandwich shops, it always makes me smile. It also generally prompts a spiral of thoughts about whether that restaurant actually serves eggs. If not, can they really meet all of someone’s expectations? Which, if nothing else, just goes to show you I have a very literal mind.
While it was not a quest for an egg sandwich, I have had two recent experiences with failed expectations as the outcome.
The first happened during one of the recent spring snow storms. I had made plans to go snowmobiling. The stars had aligned perfectly with a recent snowstorm, riding partners, someone to watch our young kiddo and open roads to get there. I was giddy with excitement as I drove out of town at 6 a.m. in the early morning light. Not only was I looking forward to riding my snowmobile in fresh powder, I was also thrilled to have a day to myself — something new parents don’t get all that often.
It only took 10 miles of highway for those hopes and dreams to be destroyed. That is how far I made it before hitting the deer who made a poor decision to stop eating grass and make a dash across the road. Thankfully, I had slowed down significantly upon seeing multiple deer on the side of the road and the impact felt minimal. Still, I knew I had to pull over to see if there was damage to the truck.
Waiting for me was a mangled front bumper, busted up plastics, and a hissing sound accompanied by a small amount of yellow liquid coming out of the grill. I instantly knew that my blissful day of riding wasn’t going to pan out. My heart sank as I informed my riding partners, reported the road kill to the Wyoming Department of Transportation and turned the truck around to head for home.
In the 15 minutes it took me to get back home, my emotional response ranged from cursing the deer to being thankful I was OK and then right back to blaming the deer for ruining my perfect day. My eggspectations for that day were certainly not met.
As for the second tale, it comes from navigating the new space of having a young child as my husband and I both work full-time jobs that require travel. Parenting can sometimes resemble a two-person relay with our 8-month-old child as the baton stick.
I recently found myself recalling a story by Brene Brown about how she and her husband found it was actually easier to manage a weekend solo with the kids than having the two of them home together. This seems so counterintuitive. Surely two parents make it easier than one, right?
She and her husband reflected on this experience and came to a very relatable realization. When either one of them was solo parenting, they removed all expectations of getting anything accomplished. Just keeping the children alive and fed was the only goal. Compare that with when they were both home together, each would fill their plate with commitments and items they expected to accomplish. Unsurprisingly, both lists couldn’t fully happen, and one or both of them would be frustrated or disappointed.
My husband and I have experienced something very similar. Being home solo with the kid for a few days means we squeeze everything into the hours he is at day care. We don’t expect much to get done in the evenings or weekends and we readily accept help from friends in the form of a meal or a few items from the grocery store.
Compare that with an average weekend when we are both home. We both have to-do lists a mile long that include going adventuring, finishing projects, running errands, eating meals, prepping meals for the week ahead, doing laundry, cleaning and of course the important task of relaxing. As you can guess, a vast majority of these expectations go unmet and we both finish the weekend feeling bogged down and frustrated.
The moral of these two stories seems pretty obvious: Don’t ever have expectations. They will only lead to disappointment and despair.
Unfortunately that is a pretty grim view of the world that won’t leave you very happy. It turns out hope, optimism and looking forward to a joyful experience are some of life’s greatest moments. Instead, here are a few tenants I’m trying to take to heart around expectations:
Set realistic expectations. Whether you are someone who tries to do 1,452 things in a day or someone who struggles to get one thing accomplished every weekend, try to be realistic about what is possible. Home improvement projects will always take longer than you think and the line at the grocery store or ATM will always be longer when you are in a hurry.
Communicate expectations. Whether at work or at home, people cannot meet or support your expectations if they don’t know about them. Within my house this usually looks like making lists and comparing goals for an evening or weekend. If I am expecting to go for a mountain bike ride and my husband is expecting to finish the deck, one or both of us is going to have to make some sacrifices. The same could be true of expecting someone to carry more of the load of housework, yardwork, child care or fill-in-the-blank-chore at home. Communicating these expectations with kindness helps prevent the erosion of expectations into resentment.
Realign expectations. Some expectations and plans simply don’t play out. In these moments, I usually try to take a deep breath and acknowledge the emotion unfolding…anger, sadness, disappointment, exhaustion, etc. It’s OK to just sit in the emotion for a while, but eventually you have to move yourself forward and set new expectations. Not going snowmobiling today? You better believe I’m keeping that babysitter and giving myself a day for projects that have been on the back burner. While that day didn’t end how I had imagined it would, realigning my expectations along the way helped me go to bed content.
Release expectations. A recent to-do list on our house was not seeing much progress. We scrapped it and made a new one with only two items: 1) nothing, 2) something. That night we crossed off nothing and celebrated that all we had to get done tomorrow was something. Humor is a common tool for us, but it represents the need to give yourself grace when your expectations are continuously being disrupted.
Next time I see one of those clever signs outside the sandwich shop, I’m going to encourage them to modify their saying to make it a bit more realistic: “Lettuce meat a chew of your eggspectations. *Note: we do not serve eggs here.”