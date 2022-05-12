You know his work, but do you know his name?
Glenn Charles McAlister, a prolific architect in Sheridan in the early 1900s, built residential homes, public institutions and private business buildings.
Born in Monticello, Missouri, in 1873, McAlister moved to Billings, Montana, in 1901. He was a self-trained architect who later moved to Sheridan when he and partner John G. Link received the contract to design the Sheridan County Courthouse.
The Sheridan County Courthouse at 224 S. Main St. has been described as “one of the most monumental government buildings in the state,” second only to the Capitol building in Cheyenne. Its cornerstone was laid Oct. 1, 1904, and the building was ready for occupancy by August 1905. The retaining walls, landscaping and irrigation systems were finished by 1909. The courthouse was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1982.
While in Sheridan, McAlister made contact with several other residents including former Sheridan County Commissioner William Robinson, businessman Lyman H. Brooks and rancher John Kendrick and designed houses for them all.
Robinson’s home on Brooks Street was finished in 1909 and Brooks’ on Jefferson Street in 1912. Kendrick’s mansion, Trail End, was started in 1908 and finished in 1913. All three residences are on the National Register of Historic Places.
Originally housing the Golden Rule Store at 234 N. Main St. and The City Furniture Company at 250 N. Main St., this brick building was constructed by John Kendrick and designed by McAlister. The Golden Rule dry goods store opened here in 1908. When James Cash Penney, who had worked for the Golden Rule chain since 1898, gained more controlling interest in the business, he renamed the chain to J.C. Penney Co. The City Furniture Company was located in the other half of the building, and the second floor was leased as office space. Today, you can find Cottonwood Kitchen + Home and Liam’s Furniture in these locations.
While no longer standing, some may remember other local buildings that McAlister designed.
In 1904, McAlister and partner John G. Link designed Sheridan’s Carnegie Library, which was built in 1905. The building was demolished in 1974 and the Bank of the West’s parking garage now stands in this location at the northeast corner of Loucks and Brooks streets.
At the corner of Coffeen and Illinois Streets, where the First Federal Savings Bank now stands, was the first of three Coffeen Elementary Schools.
The first Coffeen School was designed by McAlister and was a red brick building with two stories and a basement, finished in 1905.
Between all of these Sheridan projects, Glenn Charles McAlister helped shape the early architecture of this town.