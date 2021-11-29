Another year is coming to a close, and what a year it has been. As we all continue to adjust to a new normal, we cannot help but to feel grateful for our community and the support and generosity we see every day.
This year has provided challenges in ways we never expected. Because of this, our services are especially critical now as we have all experienced concerns and uncertainties for more than a year.
For many of you, your friends, neighbors and loved ones, our services have made the difference between staying in their homes or having to move to a more restrictive setting.
As we look forward to the new year, we are hopeful and we know that The Hub team will continue to provide the vital services that make such a difference to you and those you love. Every day, we hear comments from our patrons, you, and your families… comments such as:
“I can’t imagine Sheridan without The Hub” or “I don’t know what I would do without The Hub and Goose Creek Transit.”
These comments and many others tell us we are doing the work that you and our community need, and it is vital that we continue this important work. The cost for our services can be prohibitive for some but we continue to serve our patrons regardless of their ability to pay. It is for this reason we rely on the generosity and support of our community to support the following programs:
• Congregate and home-delivered meals
• Goose Creek Transit — fixed route and door-to-door service
• Help at Home — in-home personal care, light housekeeping and shopping
• Support center — Family caregiver services, outreach case management, dementia care and education
• Fun and wellness activities
We look forward to a wonderful 2022 and always remain thankful for you, our patrons, our friends and our partners in the community who make it possible for us to continue to serve and take care of our older adults. Without your generosity and support, we would not be able to do the work we do.
For more information about the services and programs at The Hub, go to thehubsheridan.org. Thank you for making a difference we look forward to seeing you all during the holidays.