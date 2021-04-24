Our exceedingly busy lives sometimes can become harmful to overall health and wellbeing. Hurrying from place to place to run errands and racing to finish chores like taking children from school to extracurricular activities can be taxing on us.
Creating scrumptious meals and doing dishes, laundry, shopping and other daily tasks added to long days at work can cause emotional stress as well as potential physical harm and energy depletion. When finally getting off of our feet to relax, we may notice how exhausted we are from the flood of the day’s events.
Evenly and efficiently supporting the musculoskeletal system should allow effortless and painless movement. However, we spend most waking hours in a vertical position (standing, walking, running, kneeling or sitting). Even when taking part in fun, optional activities, our upright torso positioning puts greater pressure on the lower back and hips, sometimes causing discomfort. An additional concern is most individuals have a more dominant side when partaking in activities of daily living, such as using one hand to eat or write or doing house chores.
Throwing a ball, swinging a bat, golfing and other pursuits are dominant-side movement, affecting joint, muscle and bone symmetry. This influences the entire musculoskeletal system, adversely affecting relationships of head, shoulders, spine, hips, knees and ankles in connection with each other.
Proper alignment of the body is a must to produce less stress on the spine, supporting good posture. Discovering quick and easy ways to counteract spinal misalignment is especially critical to overall health and wellbeing.
A valuable technique I have discovered for professionally consulting as well as personally beneficial is Alexander Technique, a realigning and restorative method focused on body re-education, particularly practicing “constructive rest position” to relax, realign and restore. Certified Alexander Technique instructor Pete Robison affirms: “Constructive rest or semi-supine is a simple, quick, effective way of restoring the body’s natural alignment, reducing harmful tension and improving body awareness.” One can improve posture, reduce body aches and feel less stressed with a daily dose of constructive rest, which is always practiced on the back (supine). While various enhancements to the positioning exist, basic directions are:
• Lie on a firm, comfortable surface that allows total body support;
• Feet on the floor hip-width apart, place knees hip-width, allowing lower back to naturally curve (Tip: Legs can be placed on a chair to further release muscular tension);
• Place a small stack of books under the head to maintain natural spinal curves;
• Keep elbows naturally released to floor, hands resting on the body;
• Completely stop and take a break, releasing tension through breath practices;
• Enjoy this moment, letting all body parts become connected;
• Get up slowly, rolling to one side; rest awhile, move to sitting, then standing.
Relax, realign and restore your whole being by taking time daily for a few minutes in constructive rest — I do, and it makes all the difference in the world.