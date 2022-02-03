History is filled with remarkable people but some are just a bit more unique than others. Delilah Turner Sonnesberger is arguably one of the greatest trailblazers and legends in Sheridan’s history.
Delilah was born in Patriot, Indiana on Aug. 16, 1829, and was left an orphan at 3 when her parents passed away within a period of four months. Upon their deaths, Delilah was raised by her grandparents.
At the age of 15 she married Daniel Sprague in Dallas, Illinois, on Aug. 16, 1844. Their marriage would last five years before Daniel passed, leaving Delilah a widow at age 19 or 20.
It’s likely during her years as a widow that Delilah received her training as a physician. She was educated for two years in the office of Dr. Webster of Monmouth, Illinois. In 1950 she moved to the southern part of the state, where she meet her second husband, G.W. Babcock, and married April 15, 1851. The couple had seven children.
It wasn’t until 1870 that Delilah, along with her children, came west. In Colorado she would meet her third and final husband, W.A. Sonnesberger. The two would marry Aug. 16, 1876 and move to Johnson County where they settled on a ranch near Lake DeSmet.
From here, Delilah became an incredible figure in our history. According to local historians, Delilah was the second woman in residence in Johnson County and was the first woman to vote there. Sheridan County would not be formed until 1888, thus making her the first woman to vote in our area.
She divorced W.A. in 1883, a major taboo and scandalous action for the time. Such scandal didn’t stop her though. After the divorce Delilah moved to Sheridan and began to develop land she had purchased by building and renting properties as a means of income. At one point Delilah owned the entire southeastern part of town after purchasing 160 acres for an estimated $2,500. Roughly two years later she sold half the land to Henry Coffeen for $2,000.
While a savvy business woman Delilah had a strict moral compass. In 1887 she constructed an “invalid’s house” on South Scott Street. The house was the only one of its kind in Sheridan. It was located where the fire station is today.
Upon her death at age 62 Aug. 16, 1890, Delilah left behind a handwritten will. It was so detailed that it extended for several pages. It provided an endowment of $500 if a protestant college should be built in Sheridan by 1894, and it attempted to prevent any of her land from allowing alcohol on it or having houses of “ill fame.” Delilah was a great supporter of the temperance movement and attempted to ensure all her property into perpetuity, would revert back to her estate should these conditions ever not be met.
In her obituary from The Sheridan Post Thursday, Aug. 21, 1890, it states that she had never fully recovered from “la grippe” or in modern terms, influenza.
For her time, Delilah was an astounding individual who lived by her own standards.