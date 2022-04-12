The Sheridan area is home to many our nation’s finest. Veterans are drawn to the wide open spaces and peaceful lifestyle of the West. They are our neighbors, friends and business owners. While many transition out of the military and back into civilian life effortlessly, some continue to struggle with finding suitable employment.
Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System Community Employment Coordinator Anthony Fairbanks has been working over the past four years to help Sheridan businesses connect with qualified veterans and foster a robust workforce. Anthony works closely with the veterans in the community; specifically his aim is to help them assimilate back into the civilian workforce and connect with agencies in the area. As a veteran himself, Anthony understands the difficulty in transition out of the military and back into the civilian life. He uses this knowledge to educate local employers about military culture.
“Sheridan is a veteran-friendly community. Most employers see the benefits of hiring veterans,” Fairbanks said.
The Sheridan community has many community resources aimed at assisting veterans with workforce reentry.
The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services has an employment specialist dedicated to working with veterans to finding employment, The office also gives priority of incoming employment opportunities to veterans per a U.S. Department of Labor Jobs for Veterans Act.
Sheridan College is a very veteran-friendly environment. They house a veteran’s center and veteran club. Veteran Advisor Samuel Draznin is devoted to assisting veterans along their educational journey. He can be contacted at sdraznin@sheridan.edu.
The Sheridan VA is home to the compensated work therapy programs; transitional work and supported employment. The purpose of the transitional work program is to be a clinical rehabilitation program in a realistic work setting. Fostering the development of motivation, work related skills and offering a variety of therapeutic work experiences for rehabilitation of veterans.
If you are an employer interested in learning more about this program, please contact Transitional Work Program Coordinator Amanda Parks at Amanda.Parks4@va.gov.
The supported employment program is a return-to-work program designed to assist veterans in making informed decisions about obtaining and maintaining competitive employment in the community. For more information about the supported employment program, please contact Supported Employment Program Coordinator Lisa Worthington at Lisa.Worthington@va.gov.
Veterans participating in these programs possess a variety of work skills and demonstrate their desire and ability to work but may need assistance reentering the workforce after periods of unemployment. All veterans participating in a CWT program have documented medical and psychological clearance from a VA provider allowing and encouraging their return to a competitive work environment. As an employer working with a CWT participant, you are not only gaining a qualified employee, but you are also acquiring the support of skilled certified rehabilitation counselors.
Wyoming Workforce Services, Sheridan College and Sheridan VA vocational staff are excited to announce the return to in-person career and network fair held at the Sheridan College Golden Dome April 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This team has been collaborating over the past nine years to raise awareness of veterans’ unique employment needs in our community and to build alliances with Sheridan employers. We look forward to seeing you at the Golden Dome.