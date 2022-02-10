Since the Wyoming Room at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library opened in November 1986, it has accumulated an impressive and far-ranging inventory of historical treasures relative to Sheridan County, the region and the state. This historical treasure trove consists of hundreds of boxes, thousands of books, albums, photographs, file folders, binders, tapes and maps. All this was stored on yards and yards of shelves and in a myriad of assorted filing cabinets and display cabinets.
But one day last year, when a new roof was being installed on the library, the Wyoming Room staff was given only one day’s notice to move much of the inventory out of certain areas to accommodate the roofing project. In a rather chaotic shuffle, the staff did the best they could with the resources available, but the aftermath was a huge, disorganized pile of historical material piled up in the middle of the Wyoming Room. It was rather a mess.
Enter Judy Slack. Judy, from Big Horn, is a local historian of some renown and author of several important local history publications. More importantly, Judy worked in the Wyoming Room from 2008 to 2010 and then was appointed as manager, a position she held until she retired in 2015.
When Judy walked into the Wyoming Room to do some research last summer, she was unprepared for the conglomerate mess that confronted her. She knew that there was a management void at the time so decided that because of her experience in the Wyoming Room, she should be the one to help sort things out.
Judy got buy in for the project from Library Director Cameron Duff and then obtained a generous grant from the Big Horn City Historical Society, of which she is a longstanding member. With the grant, Judy assembled a team — you might call it her dream team. The team members all had some previous association with the Wyoming Room and had either been a library employee, worked with Judy on a grant basis or used the Wyoming Room extensively on research projects. They all had an abiding interest in the Wyoming Room and area history and offered various areas of expertise and experience. The team members are Trish Coffeen, Barb Cipolla, Mona Brown, Monica Schuster, Judy Armstrong and Mary Ellen McWilliams.
Last July, they set themselves to the onerous task. The work involved moving hundreds of boxes and ensuring that collections were shelved together (many had been split up and found in three different rooms), organizing the collections by type (such as all the audio-visual recordings placed in one location) and inventorying and mapping each room. They also are reorganizing the obituaries and cemetery records, enhancing the biography and clipping files for ease in research, inventorying hundreds of books and newspapers with some being sent to the state archives, and moving furniture and file cabinets to make the room more efficient.
The work will slow down sometime this spring, but work will remain. The map room which has been a work area since August will be turned back to the volunteers who had been working on the map collection prior to construction. However, the extensive photograph collection requires a continuing effort. They need to be scanned and catalogued and the complicated process could take months.
The team received great support from Director Cameron Duff and the Wyoming Room staff; Debra Raver, Chalen Phillips and Carrie Jones.
It is unfortunate that this all had to happen. On the other hand, if you take the “glass half full” point of view, it presented an opportunity for a group of dedicated people to take a fresh look at the 36-year accumulation of historical documents and make sure that they are properly organized, inventoried and accessible for the use of Wyoming Room patrons.
It’s a monumental effort and we should all be grateful.