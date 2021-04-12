Before the internet, social media and cellphones, we would not use memes of gifs to express ourselves. With that said, I’ll have to explain what memes and gifs are to my 91-year-young mother.
Instead, catchy lines and old sayings were used to capture many universal truths. The other day my office mate, Parker, asked if I had ever heard of someone “sawing logs?” It got me thinking about those phrases that may have since outlived their meaning but can still be heard today.
“God-willing and the creek don’t rise.”
The old-time difficulties of traveling on dirt roads that forded rivers and streams; a sudden storm could cause water levels to rise without warning and render the route impassable.
“Close but no cigar.”
During carnivals in the 1800s, cigars were rewarded as prizes.
“Burning the midnight oil.”
Working late into the night in a time before electricity, you used candlelight or lamp oil for lighting.
“Roll up the window.”
Days before power windows performed the act by simply pushing a button, you physically had to crank the window up or down.
“Dressed to the nines.”
This meant you were wealthy enough to purchase the extra 9 yards it took to make a tailor-fit outfit.
“Straight out of the horse’s mouth.”
Purchasing a horse was an expensive endeavor and you could easily be swindled. A horse’s teeth could tell you all you needed to know; the age, health and general condition. So, literally, the horse’s mouth told you the truth.
“In the nick of time.”
Through the 18th century, businessmen often kept track of debts owed by carving notches (nicks) on a “tally stick.” When someone arrived to pay off their debt before the next nick was carved, they’d save the days’ worth of interest, thus arriving in the “nick of time.”
“You sound like a broken record.”
When you played old-school vinyl records over and over again, they could become warped or broken and would then skip or repeat. Thus, this phrase is used to describe someone that repeats themselves.
“Raining cats and dogs.”
In the 16th century England houses had thatched roofs, which were one of the few places where animals were able to get warm. When it would start to rain heavily, roofs would get slippery and cats and dogs would fall off, making it look like it’s raining cats and dogs.
“Show your true colors.”
Meaning to reveal one’s character or intentions. The origin was when warships, in an effort to confuse enemies, would use multiple flags. However warfare rules dictated that the ships must show its actual flag before firing.
Here are a few others worth pondering: “A watched pot never boils,” “ You can’t have your cake and eat it too,” “Hold your horses, “A sight for sore eyes,” “A penny saved is a penny earned,” “Don’t count your chickens before they are hatched” and “Slower than molasses in January.” I know there are numerous more, and I’d love to hear from you on your most used phrase.
And, by the way, Parker, “Sawing logs” is a phrase that means sleeping and most likely, snoring. It comes from the loud noise of snoring sounding similar to the loud noise of a saw cutting through logs.