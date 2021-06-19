SAGE Community Arts recently hosted the opening artist reception and artist talk for the Creative Indigenous Collective show, “A Gathering," and the fantastic, thought-provoking artist panel engaged everyone in a discussion of how indigenous art and artists are perceived in the art community.
The collective is a group of professional artists that are exploring identity, collective culture and contemporary Native American life. The artists of the collective are creating authentic indigenous art that pulls together tradition and modern styles and shows how the art has progressed and changed over time yet still pays homage to tradition.
Once the panelists explained what the collective is and summarized what the group is striving to do, the first question asked during the panel was, “How do you define authentic?” The artists replied that when it comes to indigenous art, an authentic indigenous piece would be one that was created by an artist that is indigenous. In the past, there were many non-Native artists that predominantly create indigenous themes in their work. These are not authentic indigenous pieces and, over time, warped the perception of the Native American.
They portrayed the Natives in the paintings or drawings in a narrow view, forming one single idea of “Indian." The image of a Native American would be set in Utah or the mountains and they would be dressed in Plains Indian headdresses, not encompassing the great diversity of more than 500 nations that covered the land.
This is not to say that the art created by the non-indigenous artist is not of great quality and skill, but it is not seen as an authentic piece. One of the panelists said they were highly influenced at the start of their career by these non-native artists because of the skills and techniques used. However, the panelist said he was influenced to change the perception of the native subjects in the paintings and works of art and bring that art to a new level.
During the talk a statistic was given that generally a non-indigenous artist creating indigenous pieces will earn more for their work than an indigenous artist for their indigenous work. Through the Creative Indigenous Collective, the seven artists are working to change this statistic. Bringing the traditional into the contemporary, the artists are able to show that the culture, the art and the artists are alive and growing, changing and adapting. This allows for a better understanding of indigenous art and artists and how they integrate into the larger genre of art.
Through their mission to show the contemporary art and life of the Native American, the artists face another challenge of being seen through a singular lens of just indigenous artists. As the panelist stated, “we are contemporary artists, who happen to be Native, that create authentic indigenous works of art.”
So I challenge you , when you see the fantastic show or other exhibitions and works of art created by indigenous people, see the art and its history that it is drawn from and the relationship to the modern art world. Yet, remember that the artist creating it is not simply to be placed in the singular category of an indigenous artist, but encompasses the full scale of artist.