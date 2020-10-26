How many times in your life have you thought “if I knew then what I know now...?" I can only imagine how many of us are thinking that on a monthly, if not weekly, basis this year.
It seems like a lifetime ago when the words coronavirus started flooding the news. I couldn’t help but think this would be a short-lived topic, but little did I know that it would be the topic of the year, not only locally and nationally, but globally.
By nature, I’m a planner and have always made sure that I had six to eight months of the year planned with work, vacations, my daughter's sports, outings, gatherings and anything else that I knew I wanted to do. Then March rolled in and life was no longer being lived on my terms and timeline, but the governor's.
Every two weeks when the next order of mandates would be released, I would immediately go into planning mode for those two upcoming weeks just to anxiously wait for the next orders to be released in hopes that by May 1 they would say everything is back to normal, please go back to living lives as you normally would.
As we all know, that didn’t happen, and I’m now coming to terms that the way we lived life prior to March will look much different for the next several years, if not the rest of our lives in some aspects.
I can’t help but think that had we known this is how 2020 was going to play out, we would have lived life a little bit different and spontaneously. Had we known that we wouldn’t get to take that trip we’ve been putting off to see our parents, kids, grandkids, would we have dropped the things on our busy schedule for our loved ones earlier? Would we have started focusing on becoming healthier and strengthening our immune system? Would we have been more frugal?
It's time to stop living in the past or for the future and start living in the now. Cherish each moment, call your loved ones, love your neighbor and be kind to everyone. Don’t let opportunities pass you by because you never know when or if you will get them back.