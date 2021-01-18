Since its January, I’m going to sound cliché and write about New Year resolutions, but I’m going to come at them using a different angle then how we typically approach resolutions.
At the YMCA we have a program starting in February named RESET. It is a six-week program, free to the community, that offers you support in “resetting” your spirit, mind and body. As I was preparing to write our January article, I realized I really like that word, reset. It is defined as “to set, adjust or fix in a new or different way; to reset priorities.” I think it is also a softer, gentler label for change then perhaps resolutions. It just stuck with me.
I did a little research and found that statistics are not promising with New Year’s resolutions. Resolutions are made with the best of intentions, yet fewer than 10% of resolutions actually last the distance. That’s a lot of broken promises, and perhaps more importantly, has the potential for a large amount of unconscious and destructive self-criticism.
February is the time of year when most people give up on New Year’s resolutions. This makes it the perfect time for a resolution reset. So, I challenge you to throw away your sense of resolution failure and explore how you can succeed with a reset.
To reset yourself simply means you can do something else a little differently for a little while. Be cautious of focusing only on the end goal. Focus instead on the direction you’re trying to go in rather than the destination. This may make things easier. It may also help you feel much more successful in your day-to-day reset spiritually, mentally and physically.
Focusing on the journey or direction instead of destination will also change the way you measure progress and success. You have smaller steps to focus on and little victories to keep you moving forward.
Also consider how you may phrase your reset. Frame your reset in a positive way. Perhaps, “I am going to run more” versus “I am going to quit eating chocolate.” Commit to something you may do better by framing your goal toward something positive, rather than avoiding something negative or around quitting a bad habit.
So, it’s not too late to reset. Remember Every Situation Encourages Transformation.
What would you do if you could reset?