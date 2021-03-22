What does retirement look like to you? Will you pack your bags and travel to exotic places? Will you become a master gardener and learn to can vegetables? Will you finally take on all those home projects that have eluded you over the years?
Or will you, like many other Americans, find that you have strived to reach retirement only to find that you have run out of things to keep you busy? Will you find that you miss the camaraderie and sense of purpose you felt when you were working?
According to U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, the labor force growth rates of those 65 and older are projected to outpace all other age groups over the 2014-24 decade. Just because you have hit retirement age doesn’t mean you have to be done working. There are many benefits of choosing to work after retirement.
Working is an excellent way to stay engaged. People who work after retirement often remain more active and socially connected, which can mean better overall health and fewer medical issues. Working part-time can give you a sense of being part of something without being tied to a career and long hours.
Retirement can be the start of a whole new career, but it doesn't have to be the same old work. Many seniors thrive in encore careers that provide job satisfaction. Encore careers can open interesting opportunities that weren’t practical earlier in life, whether it be working to support a favorite cause or even channeling your passion into your own small business.
Extra income is always appreciated when inflation, long-term care and rising medical costs are concerns for retirees. Working during retirement allows you to have extra income and possibly not have to dip as deeply into savings.
“We find it a benefit to have employees that are in the same age range as our clients," Sheree Childers-Cossel, human resource manager for The Hub on Smith said. "They understand the challenges that older adults face and they have so much wisdom to share with other staff members.”
One such employee, Kathie Schonenbach, is a retired registered nurse with a passion for serving others, giving back and helping people stay in their homes. She appreciates the opportunity to continue her career as a nurse into retirement and also encourages other retired nurses to apply for open positions in the Help at Home program.
Now that Goose Creek Transit has a fixed route with two buses running daily, it seems like the buses are everywhere. Several drivers for GCT are retirees transporting citizens around town. The fixed route and the door-to-door transit provided by GCT benefits so many people in our town.
"I rarely have trouble filling positions for bus drivers," GCT Director Steve Ainslie said. "Several of our drivers are retirees who want to get out of the house and give back to the community. Only a couple of our drivers had careers as professional drivers. Many have learned the new skill of driving a 24-foot bus.”
Several employees older than 65 who are employed by The Hub on Smith enjoy learning from employees in younger generations. Whether it is using new devices or learning how to communicate over Zoom, our employees work together to train and make sure everyone is comfortable with technology and that these tools are used to continue to provide services whether the our facilities are open or closed.
Many of the same benefits apply to retirees who volunteer at The Hub on Smith. Volunteering gives similar opportunities to give back, stay social and connected to the community and still have a flexible schedule that allows them to enjoy other retirement activities.
The Who We Are section on our website, thehubsheridan.org, has more information about employment and volunteer activities at The Hub on Smith. We know there is a great talent pool in our community, and we look forward to working with some of you in the future.