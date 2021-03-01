After the generosity surrounding the November and December holidays, overall demand for food assistance can become acute during the winter and spring months, as donations taken in at year’s end are already distributed and existing stocks are depleted.
Over the last seven years, the local AARP team has sponsored a “Souper Bowl” drive in February, collecting an average of 800 pounds of food and supplies per year, which were distributed locally through the People Assistance food network and the Salvation Army. It should be noted, as a credit to our community, that collection sites at the senior center, the college and senior living facilities were leading in the amount of donations. Generosity was greatest at the lowest end of the economic spectrum, those closest to the need level themselves.
AARP nationwide has around 40 million members and has fought hunger by donating, to date, more than 42 million meals. AARP Wyoming has more than 86,000 members but the work required to bring charity close to home funnels down to community action teams, like the one in Sheridan County, which includes about 15 individuals spearheading local efforts to help veterans, grandparents and grandchildren and the community at large.
First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative allocated $55,800 to 23 anti-hunger nonprofits, none of which were in Sheridan County. Local groups right here, like the Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange, the FFA clubs, several churches and the Elks Club strive to meet the need in our community.
The pandemic has hampered many charitable efforts over the past year and may continue to do so over the coming months. It has also created need within every community. Although we lost the opportunity to meet face-to-face at events like Downtown Sheridan Association’s 3rd Thursdays downtown, caring for our neighbors can continue, even if remotely and anonymously. It is still simply one heart to another.