Anything about history generally sparks my interest. I especially enjoy studying the way society and particularly historians have interpreted a historical event or person differently over time, based on the cultural context in which they wrote their works.
Historiography is the study of how written history changes with broader cultural patterns. What especially interests me about this field of study is how it tracks the effect time has on what we view as a watershed event, movement, person or invention. It also illustrates how, over time, the importance of many famous events or people are chalked up as merely another human pattern that repeats itself in a similar manner throughout time.
As I listen to the news, lately my ear tunes into the line: “You are witnessing history in the making.” I do not doubt that witnessing the Capitol riots or the inauguration of the first female vice president are accurately history-making moments. Yet it does make me wonder how time and subsequent events or people creating new context could overshadow the moment, or conversely, cast even a larger spotlight on it.
My personal example of how an event changes with subsequent context involves my grandmother when she was a teenager going to a concert at a state fair. My grandmother had come to watch a country singer that she loved — Hank Snow, if I understand correctly. She was incredibly irritated to have to sit through the opening act. It was a young man who she said “jumped all over the place and kicked up so much dust.”
My grandmother could not wait for a young Elvis Presley to stop performing. I love this story because my grandma always shared her star-sighting moment with a genuine disgust for Elvis’s new music and signature dance moves.
My grandmother’s interpretation is a fun, benign example. No harm in not liking Elvis but other incidents of short-sighted interpretations carry a much heavier burden over time. This list includes very popular at-the-time interpretations like the earth is flat, the Titanic is unsinkable and Hitler is just a European nuisance to ignore.
In 1879, Henry Morton, the president of the Stevens Institute of Technology, referred to Thomas Edison’s tinkering as a "conspicuous failure." The tinkering would result in the light bulb. On the other hand, electrical water was given a lot of initial fanfare for being able to solve everything from hangovers to incredible sanitation, but in the end amounted only to a strange, ineffective device, forgotten and lost to historic memory.
So how do you stay on the right side of history with only the context of the world we are living in today? A few trends historiography has demonstrated can give us direction.
One is always error on the side of humanity over personal gains. From giving up your seat on a lifeboat to wearing a mask to protect your neighbor. Generally putting others ahead of ourselves bodes well in the historical record.
Also don’t discount a band, a person, or a movement based on your first exposure because all history-making ideas and people start somewhere like Elvis on the stage at the State Fair.