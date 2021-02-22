Today

A mix of clouds and sun. Gusty winds diminishing during the afternoon. High 52F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 34F. WSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Intermittent snow showers and windy early. Peeks of sunshine later. Morning high of 37F with temps falling to near 30. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.