I have to admit there have been times lately my inner Grinch has started to show itself.
I Grinch most when I think about not having the Christmas programs, visits, parties and church services that usually provide cheer and guideposts to my Christmas season and traditions. It has felt at times like the 2020 edition of this wonderful time of year will be so reduced in its traditions as to not be worth the effort.
Yet my children will not tolerate such apathy. They require that the tree be cut and decorated; the nativity scene set up and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” watched nearly every night.
Watching Dr Seuss’ classic cartoon over and over again has brought me many of the messages that I needed to hear this year more than ever. Messages of the true season and caring for one another. Messages of hope.
If you have lost your Christmas spirit this year, I highly recommend pulling out this movie and letting your heart “grow three sizes.” Here are a few examples that spoke to me:
“Christmas Day will always be, just as long as we have we.”
Having “we” is emotional this year. The idea that we stay apart this year so we can ensure everyone will be able to gather next year is so needed and so hard. I am intentionally trying to view this coming year as a really long advent season — preparing for a time we can come together and be a “we” again.
“But this sound wasn’t sad! Why, this sound sounded glad!”
This line made me realize that the sounds of Christmas are still here if we want them to be. It may not be the sound of an overflowing house or Christmas choirs, but rather, the other sounds of joy on Christmas.
I went to the Bought Beautifully store this year and bought bells so that we could go outside on Christmas morning and ring and sing! I am hoping that this is our way of finding our Christmas sounds. Who knows, it may even create a new tradition for our family.
“Every Who down in Whoville, the tall and the small, Was singing! Without any presents at all! He hadn’t stopped Christmas from coming! It came! Somehow or other, it came just the same! And the Grinch, with his Grinch-feet ice-cold in the snow, stood puzzling and puzzling, how could it be so?
“It came without ribbons! It came without tags! It came without packages, boxes or bags!
“And he puzzled and puzzled ‘till his puzzler was sore. Then the Grinch thought of something he hadn’t before. What if Christmas, he thought, doesn’t come from a store? What if Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more?”
Gulp. And just like that my heart melted or grew or just came into focus.
This year will be so much more, so much less, and Christmas will still come without all the things we have grown accustomed to having and doing.
It is my hope for all that this Christmas is one to remember for both what it has offered and all the layers it has shed.