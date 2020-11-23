With all of the news and individual opinions flooding the pages of social media, I can’t help but remember the days when this wasn’t available.
Growing up at the Burgess Junction highway camp, we didn’t have a landline telephone in our house until I was nearly a teenager. If we needed to call someone, we had to leave the comfort of our home, regardless of the weather and go to a lodge to use the one line that they have and it wasn’t a guarantee that you would get to use it.
If you were able to use this luxury (and yes, I considered it a luxury), the limit was five minutes because it was also the business’ only phone, but that wasn’t a big deal because most of the time there was so much static you could barely make out what was being said or the call would get dropped. It was just good to hear someone’s voice that you wanted to talk to. And forget about your friends calling you, that wasn’t an option.
Once we got a telephone in our house, we still had to limit our time and not call during business hours. Once 5 o’clock came around, after family dinner and homework was done, we could call someone, but when we picked up the phone we would have to check to see if someone in another house was on it because we were using a party line that four other households also used. Don’t let me forget to mention that the phone was corded and hanging on the kitchen wall, so there would be no privacy.
I remember my neighbor picking up the phone often to say, “Hey, don’t forget, I can listen to everything you say so make sure you’re being good.” We would get annoyed, as most teens do, giggle and say we will be off in five minutes so they can use it.
We didn’t know anything different, and while it was frustrating at times, I am so thankful that this is how I grew up because I was more connected with my family, nature and the physical world.
Living in a virtual world has seemed to diminish the courtesy and kindness from so many because we are constantly connected. It seems like people have forgotten that there are real humans with hearts and emotions reading what is being posted. The access to friends, family and news all in one place at the convenience of our fingertips is great.
Connecting with those that don’t live near us and virtually meeting people that we wouldn’t know if it weren’t for the internet while having the opportunity to let our voices and opinions be heard is what makes it so desirable. Unfortunately, more often than not I see so much hate and negativity. Things that I would like to think one wouldn’t actually say to someone’s face because it is so disrespectful and full of hatred. I can’t help but think that this is also extremely harmful to our future relationships.
I miss the days where our connection to them was more personal, raw, real, respectful and positive. A simple text, call or even a letter in the mail would light up the day because a loved one took the time out of their busy day to see how life is going.
I cannot say that I wouldn’t want to go back to how life used to be, because it was pretty great. My wish is that our kids had the chance to live life with more love and virtual disconnection.